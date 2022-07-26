Fred the piano carrier!? Man Utd star explains his role in Red Devils’ system

The Brazil international midfielder is happy to take on duties for the Premier League heavyweights that allow others to thrive around him

Manchester United have plenty of superstar match-winners in their squad, but somebody is required to do the dirty work alongside them and Brazilian midfielder Fred has been explaining why he is happy to “carry the piano” at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old has struggled at times to justify a £52.5 million ($63m) price tag since joining the Red Devils in 2018, but his value is being recognised in the present.

The South American has passed 150 appearances for United and contributed four goals and six assists to the collective cause last season, as he was moved further up the field by interim coach Ralf Rangnick, but his game is as much about graft as it is guile and he is happy to play a support role that allows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho to thrive.

What is Fred’s role at Man Utd?

Speaking to United’s official website, Fred has said of what will be asked of him in Erik ten Hag’s new regime: “Last season, I played a bit further forward under Ralf, he gave me a bit more freedom to get in the box to score and assist.

“We'll see what Erik asks of me now, he may want me more in the build-up of play.

“As I just said, regardless of scoring, I want to help my team-mates. I want to carry the piano on the pitch for them to score and help the team.

“The most important thing is that we achieve our goals to take us as far as possible.”

Will Man Utd be competitive in 2022-23?

The Red Devils posted their lowest Premier League points return in 2021-22, having collected just 58 across 38 games, but Ten Hag has been drafted in to help usher the club into an exciting new era.

Fred believes that better times lie ahead, especially as more exciting youngsters are ready to step out of a famed academy system.

He added on United’s ambition: “I believe the team spirit is getting stronger. We're working hard this pre-season so we can be flying when the league starts, that's the priority.

“We're building something great here, I hope it all works out over the season.

“Of course, there's a lot of quality with the young players, they've been impressing the manager as well.

“They've been great in training and in matches during this pre-season. I hope they can help us, the older players look to help them to settle into the team as well. Hopefully they can do great things with us in the future.”