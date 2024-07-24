France vs USA: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and USA U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France and their opponents USA would be considered as the favourites on paper from Group A of the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

The two sides played each other once ahead of the tournament, in March, and the U23 national team friendly ended in a four-goal draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U23 vs USA U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Stade Velodrome

The 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and USA U23 will be played at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, July 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch France U23 vs USA U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and USA U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France U23 team news

One of the three overaged players, Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette will captain the side from upfront alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace, with 24-year-old Loic Bade to partner hyped RB Leipzig player Castello Lukeba at the back.

France head coach Thierry Henry will deploy Bayern Munich's Michael Olise behind the strikers, while Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone should start in midfield.

France U23 possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Lukeba, Bade, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise; Mateta, Lacazette.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

USA U23 team news

Chelsea's Gabriel Slonina and Arsenal-linked Patrick Schulte of Columbus Crew will battle for a start in between the sticks.

Overaged duo Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson would marshal the backline, with Paxten Aaronson operating as the number 10.

USA U23 possible XI: Schulte; Harriel, Robinson, Zimmerman, Wiley; McGlynn, Tessmann; Booth, Aaronson, Paredes; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Slonina Defenders: Harriel, Zimmerman, Dietz, Tolkin, Robinson, Wiley Midfielders: Busio, Tessmann, Mihailovic, Cremaschi, McGlynn Forwards: Paredes, Yow, Booth, Aaronson, McGuire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France U23 and USA U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 25, 2024 France 2-2 USA U23 National Team Friendlies

