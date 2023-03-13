Iturralde Gonzalez has revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez personally questioned him after a game in 2010, but no action was taken

Gonzalez claimed Perez asked for same treatment as Barca

Followed a 6-1 Madrid win in 2010

Has previously criticised Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Gonzalez asserted that Perez approached him after a clash with Deportivo in 2010. The Madrid president then reportedly put the referee in a separate room, insisted that he was giving Barcelona preferential treatment, and demanded consistency in officiating.

The long time La Liga official immediately made a complaint to the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), but revealed that no action was taken against Perez or Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gonzalez outlined the events on Carrusel Deportivo in Spain: "You can see how they try to put pressure on certain people. In a 6-1 game against Deportivo: the game ends, we leave the field and the assistants come out with me. There is a person who puts me in a room and says: 'I only ask you to whistle at me the same as FC Barcelona,'"

He went on to explain the alleged inaction from the CTA: "After half an hour the CTA already knew it. I informed it, It seemed very serious to me, but there it was. There was nothing,"

The former referee noted that it was the only time he'd ever received such treatement: "No president has put me in a separate room. I care about the facts. The one who put me in a separate room was Florentino Perez. I don’t have to hide. It happened. There is a CTA report, because I made it known."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gonzalez, who refereed in Spain's top flight from 1995 to 2012 has been a vocal critic of Madrid over the years. He recently defended Barcelona in their alleged referee payment scandal, and referred to Los Blancos as 'gross and indecent' last week.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid have announced that they will be willing to speak against Barcelona in the so-called "Negreira case", after the club are alleged to have paid the former CTA Vice-President millions in exchange for refereeing reports. The Blaugrana have been officially charged, but legal proceedings are expected to drag on for some time. Barcelona and Real will meet in El Clasico on March 19.