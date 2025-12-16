How to watch Florida vs Saint Francis NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Gators will meet the Saint Francis Red Flash to start the pivotal NCAAM game on December 17, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Florida Gators average 82.00 points per game, compared to Saint Francis' 69.10, while allowing fewer defensive points (72.20 compared to 82.50 points). Florida's field goal percentage is 43.70%, whereas Saint Francis' is 41.20%.

The Gators also dominate the glass, pulling down 43.10 rebounds per game compared to the Red Flash's meager 31.90. Saint Francis averages 14.10 assists per game, while Florida averages 15.10 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Gators vs Saint Francis Red Flash NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Saint Francis Red Flash: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators will take on the Saint Francis Red Flash in an epic NCAAM game on December 17, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs Saint Francis Red Flash on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Saint Francis Red Flash live on:

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Florida Gators team news

Thomas Haugh is shooting 74.1% from the free-throw line and 48.8% from the field while averaging 18.6 points per game.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 10.7 rebounds per game, comprising 7.1 defensive and 3.6 offensive rebounds.

Xaivian Lee averages 29.1 minutes per game, averages 1.6 turnovers, and scores 3.8 assists.

Saint Francis Red Flash team news

Skylar Wicks averages 18.8 points per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line, with 7.8 rebounds per game.

Zion Russell averages 30.5 minutes per game, averages 2.4 turnovers, and provides 3.1 assists.

Gestin Liberis is shooting an effective 52.4% from the field while contributing 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.