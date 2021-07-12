FIFA 22: What new features will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games?

With the game launching in October, Goal takes a look at some of the new additions to this year's edition

EA Sports is set to release FIFA 22 in October and has teased a host of new gameplay and graphical improvements, particularly focused on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Every year, EA Sports adds new features and tweaks to existing modes in order to entice fans of the game to buy the latest version.

This year promises to be no different, so what uphgrades and changes can we expect from FIFA 22?

Gameplay & graphics upgrades

The main selling point in the reveal trailer for FIFA 22 was HyperMotion technology on next gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

EA claims that HyperMotion tecnology "moves the game forward with groundbreaking next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology that elevates every moment on the pitch."

It uses 11 vs 11 motion capture data as well as machine learning to make matches more realistic than ever before, adding over 4,000 new animations to the game from last year.

AI has been improved in attack and defence to help improve realism even further and make matches feel more dynamic.

HyperMotion technology is only on next gen consoles, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will include all other gameplay changes, including improvements to Ultimate Team, VOLTA and Career Mode.

FIFA Ultimate Team changes

The biggest change to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) announced so far is the addition of FUT Heroes.

These are former players like ICONs, but assigned to specific leagues to help provide maximum chemistry "giving you new ways to build your dream squad and recreate some of football's most famous moments in FUT 22."

The first nine FUT Heroes have been revealed, but more will be announced in the coming months.

Mario Gomez

Tim Cahill

Jorge Campos

Diego Milito

Fernando Morientes

Sami Al-Jaber

Robbie Keane

Abedi Pele

Clint Dempsey

Career Mode improvements

After Ultimate Team, Career Mode is the most popular game mode in FIFA each year.

As a result, it tends to see many improvements each year. EA Sports has yet to reveal many new changes for Career Mode in FIFA 22, but the UEFA Conference League will definitely be added as the third European continental competition.

EA Sports has exclusive rights to the UEFA club tournaments and will include the Conference League as a new addition for Career Mode as well as in Kick-Off matches.

Player Career has been expanded for FIFA 22, with "more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game."

Additionally, you can now Create a Club to replace an existing team in the game and lead them to domestic and continental glory.

Changes to Volta

VOLTA was first introduced in FIFA 20 as a way of bringing back FIFA Street and has been the main story mode for the past two seasons.

It will return in FIFA 22 with an all-new story as well as more online and offline improvements.

Details are scarce so far, with EA Sports confirming that a "Full Reveal" is coming soon for VOLTA.

Leagues and Competitions

One of the biggest selling points of FIFA each year is its realism and that will remain the same for FIFA 22.

Fans are hoping for new leagues to be added for FIFA 22, including the Indian Super League and National League Conference, but so far EA Sports has not commented on whether new domestic competitions will be introduced.

It is certain that the UEFA Conference League will be added for its debut season and it will become a prominent part of Career Mode.