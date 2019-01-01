FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: When will the ratings refresh happen and which players will be upgraded?

In addition to January transfer updates once the window has closed, EA Sports will also increase the ratings of many of this season's top performers

When FIFA 19 was released in September, every single player in the game was given their own unique rating, with individual stats for every aspect of their game from pace to passing, dribbling to tackling, shooting and strength.

As the 2018-19 season progressed, it became clear that many of the players were overperforming compared to their individual rating. EA Sports tracks how players perform in real life and then update FIFA 19 accordingly so that the game reflects a player's individual ability and value.

Last season, many of the world's top performers received winter upgrades as part of the Ratings Refresh, including Kevin De Bruyne, Paulo Dybala and Kylian Mbappe. It is not just highly-rated players who are part of the ratings refresh, however - even players in lower leagues can receive boosts to their overall statistics.

When are the Winter Upgrades happening?

Once the transfer window closes at the end of January, EA Sports start making updates to the FIFA database. In Ultimate Team, this sees new versions of players released in packs with their new club (and perhaps new league) replacing their previous one. In the past, they have also released new versions of transferred players during the window itself.

The Ratings Refresh for FIFA 18 started on February 25, beginning with upgrades for the Premier League and then additional leagues were added every two to three days. Each of the five major European leagues is released separately and then players from the rest of the world are released in a large batch at the end.

Some players also get their positions updated in addition to new clubs or updated ratings, especially if they played a lot of their games at a position other than the one assigned to them at the start of FIFA 19. In addition, players may also have their skill move or weak foot ratings changed. For example, last year, Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez received a bump in his skill move rating, while Marcus Rashford was changed from a striker to a left midfielder.

Which players will receive upgrades?

The best way to see which players will receive upgrades is to check the current online seasons database. This is constantly updated throughout the year, with amended ratings automatically downloaded to the console every time you play Online Seasons mode.

Another indicator that a player will receive an upgrade is the amount of special cards he has gained throughout the season. For example, Marco Reus has been named in Team of the Week twice so far in FIFA 19 and has also been named Bundesliga Player of the Month twice. As a result, he is likely to receive an upgrade from his basic 85-rated card, with the latest database giving him an 88 rating.

Player Club September Rating January Rating Giorgio Chiellini Juventus 89 90 David Silva Man City 89 90 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 87 88 Kylian Mbappe PSG 87 88 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 88 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 85 87 Alisson Becker Liverpool 85 86 Raheem Sterling Man City 85 86 Bernardo Silva Man City 84 86 Son Heung-min Spurs 84 85 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 84 85 Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund 82 85 Memphis Depay Lyon 83 84 Allan Napoli 82 83 Felipe Anderson West Ham 82 83 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 82 83 Suso AC Milan 82 83 Roman Burki Borussia Dortmund 81 83 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax 80 83 Wissam Ben Yedder Sevilla 81 82 Joao Cancelo Juventus 81 82 Thorgan Hazard Borussia M'gladbach 81 82 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 81 82 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 81 82 Antonio Rudiger Chelsea 81 82 Paco Alcacer Borussia Dortmund 79 82 Thomas Delaney Borussia Dortmund 79 82 Lucas Torreira Arsenal 78 82 Frenkie de Jong Ajax 77 82 Marcelo Brozovic Inter 80 81 Matteo Politano Inter 80 81 Canales Real Betis 79 81 Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen 79 81 Simon Kjaer Sevilla 79 81 Manuel Akanji Borussia Dortmund 78 81 Sebastien Haller Eintracht Frankfurt 78 81 Ruben Neves Wolves 79 80 Tomas Vaclik Sevilla 78 80 Richarlison Everton 77 80 Luka Jovic Eintracht Frankfurt 75 80 Davide Ospina Napoli 78 79 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 78 79 Davide Calabria AC Milan 77 78 Hector Moreno Real Sociedad 76 78 Achraf Hakimi Borussia Dortmund 75 78 Harry Winks Tottenham 75 78 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 72 78 Junior Firpo Real Betis 75 76 Rodrigo Bentacur Juventus 76 77 Juan Bernat PSG 76 77 Ryan Fraser Bournemouth 75 77 Matt Doherty Wolves 74 76 Weston McKennie Schalke 72 74 Ryan Bennett Wolves 71 73 Joelinton Hoffenheim 69 75 Declan Rice West Ham 69 74 David Brooks Bournemouth 69 73 Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham 69 71 Matteo Guendouzi Arsenal 67 71 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 68 70

Will my current players be upgraded?

The rosters in Online Seasons and new Career Modes are automaticaly updated when your console connects to the EA servers. Online Seasons squads are upgraded regularly, while you must start a new game in Career Mode for the upgrades to take effect.

Any normal cards you have in your FIFA Ultimate Team club will not be upgraded, but there is the potential that some of the special versions could be upgraded automatically. This includes Team of the Week, Ultimate Scream, FUTmas, Champions League and Europa League live editions, as well as Ones to Watch players. However, if their base card only receives a small upgrade, there is a chance that the special card will not be upgraded.

All new players found in packs will be upgraded, but the special players in your club will only increase if an upgraded player’s new overall rating equals or surpasses his existing first Team of the Week version’s rating. If a player has multiple special edition cards, all these will be improved if they meet this criteria.