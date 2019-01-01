Fati's father rules out loan move for Barcelona youngster

The teenager has been the surprise package of the club's season and is likely to remain at the club rather than seek to gain experience elsewhere

Ansu Fati’s father says the starlet will not be leaving the club on loan next month.

The 17-year-old burst onto the scene at the start of this season, breaking a string of club records in the process.

He remains a regular in Ernesto Valverde’s squad but there has been speculation he could head out on loan in January to gain more first team experience.

Article continues below

However, speaking to Cadena Cope his father Bora says there is no need for the youngster to leave as he is gaining all the experience he needs at Camp Nou.

“Why would he leave on loan? He is young, he has to be learning with the best,” he said.

“He knows he is still young. He is grounded with his head up and feet on the ground.

"What more can a father ask for from someone with who is 17 years old. He is training with the best. He has made his dream come true."

Fati became the youngest player to play for the club since 1941 when he came on as a late substitute against at Camp Nou in August.

The following week he became the youngest player ever to score for the Catalan giants and the third youngest ever to score in the Spanish top-flight when he netted in a 2-2 draw away at Osasuna.

He made his first start against in September, becoming the youngest player in La Liga to score and assist in the same game in a 5-2 win. Later that month he became the youngest player to play for Barcelona in the and the third youngest player in the competition as a whole when he came on as a substitute against .

Fati has remained in and around the first team since, though he has only made two further starts and has yet to add to his goals tally.

The winger signed his first professional contract on the eve of the new season tying him to the Catalan club until 2022 with the option to extend the deal by a further two years.

He has since signed a new deal that has seen his release clause increased from €100 million (£85m/$111m) to €170m (£144m/$188m).