Fabian Schär scores twice to help Newcastle beat Cardiff
Fabian Schär scored twice with Ayoze Pérez scoring the third to secure the win for Newcastle.
The Swiss defender’s first goal was a great solo effort as he dribbled with the ball half the length of the pitch to then side-foot home his effort. His second was alittle more lucky as the ball looked to flick off his knee and into the goal from a corner. Pérez then scored from close-range after a low Rondón cross in front of the 49,864 packed stadium to the delight of the Toon Army.
What a day!!!
3 points at home and score my first goals for Newcastle!!⚫️⚪️ #nufc pic.twitter.com/RrvlyPsflf— Fabian Schär (@fabianschaer) January 19, 2019
The £3million defender Fabian Schär was only in the side to replace injured Irishman Ciaran Clark. He was delighted to have scored his first goal for Newcastle and when interviewed said:
🎥 @fabianschaer spoke to NUFC TV after his brace - including a wonderful solo goal - in today's crucial @premierleague win against @CardiffCityFC.
Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/iDcWogGfZs #NUFC pic.twitter.com/aKfnuj40kN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 19, 2019
This was Newcastle’s first win in 6 Premier League matches. The win sees them leapfrog relegation rivals Cardiff City into 17th position.
They will host Manchester City in their next fixture.
🎥 RAFA'S REVIEW: Here's what Rafa Benítez had to say after today's win against @CardiffCityFC.
Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/nMCCbIoSn2 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yvjEyOFex3 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 19, 2019