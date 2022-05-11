FA Youth Cup winners: Full list of champions
The FA Youth Cup is England's most prestigious youth football competition, serving as a stage for the stars of tomorrow to shine.
Founded in 1952, the likes of George Best, Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham have graced its games, with many more high-profile players going on to forge respectable professional careers for themselves.
GOAL takes a look at the winners of the Under-18 cup competition, as well as the most successful teams.
Season
Winners
Score*
Runners-up
1952-53
Manchester United
9-3
Wolves
1953-54
Manchester United
5-4
Wolves
1954-55
Manchester United
7-1
West Brom
1955-56
Manchester United
4-3
Chesterfield
1956-57
Manchester United
8-2
West Ham
1957-58
Wolves
7-6
Chelsea
1958-59
Blackburn Rovers
2-1
West Ham
1959-60
Chelsea
5-2
Preston
1960-61
Chelsea
5-3
Everton
1961-62
Newcastle United
2-1
Wolves
1962-63
West Ham
6-5
Liverpool
1963-64
Manchester United
5-2
Swindon Town
1964-65
Everton
3-2
Arsenal
1965-66
Arsenal
5-3
Sunderland
1966-67
Sunderland
2-0
Birmingham City
1967-68
Burnley
3-2
Coventry City
1968-69
Sunderland
6-3
West Brom
1969-70
Tottenham
1-1 / 2-2 / 1-0
Coventry City
1970-71
Arsenal
2-0
Cardiff City
1971-72
Aston Villa
5-2
Liverpool
1972-73
Ipswich Town
4-1
Bristol City
1973-74
Tottenham
2-1
Huddersfield Town
1974-75
Ipswich Town
5-1
West Ham
1975-76
West Brom
5-0
Wolves
1976-77
Crystal Palace
1-0
Everton
1977-78
Crystal Palace
1-0
Aston Villa
1978-79
Millwall
2-0
Manchester City
1979-80
Aston Villa
3-2
Manchester City
1980-81
West Ham
2-1
Tottenham
1981-82
Watford
7-6
Manchester United
1982-83
Norwich City
6-5
Everton
1983-84
Everton
4-2
Stoke City
1984-85
Newcastle United
4-1
Watford
1985-86
Manchester City
3-1
Manchester United
1986-87
Coventry City
2-1
Charlton Athletic
1987-88
Arsenal
6-1
Doncaster Rovers
1988-89
Watford
2-1
Manchester City
1989-90
Tottenham
3-2
Middlesbrough
1990-91
Millwall
3-0
Sheffield Wednesday
1991-92
6-3
Crystal Palace
1992-93
Leeds United
4-1
Manchester United
1993-94
Arsenal
5-3
Millwall
1994-95
Manchester United
2-2 (4-3P)
Tottenham
1995-96
Liverpool
4-1
West Ham
1996-97
Leeds United
3-1
Crystal Palace
1997-98
Everton
5-3
Blackburn Rovers
1998-99
West Ham
9-0
Coventry City
1999-00
Arsenal
5-1
Coventry City
2000-01
Arsenal
6-3
Blackburn Rovers
2001-02
Aston Villa
4-2
Everton
2002-03
Manchester United
3-1
Middlesbrough
2003-04
Middlesbrough
4-0
Aston Villa
2004-05
Ipswich Town
3-2
Southampton
2005-06
Liverpool
3-2
Manchester City
2006-07
Liverpool
2-2 (4-3P)
Manchester United
2007-08
Manchester City
4-2
Chelsea
2008-09
Arsenal
6-2
Liverpool
2009-10
Chelsea
3-2
Aston Villa
2010-11
6-3
Sheffield United
2011-12
Chelsea
4-1
Blackburn Rovers
2012-13
Norwich City
4-2
Chelsea
2013-14
Chelsea
7-6
Fulham
2014-15
Chelsea
5-2
Manchester City
2015-16
Chelsea
4-2
Manchester City
2016-17
Chelsea
6-2
Manchester City
2017-18
Chelsea
7-1
Arsenal
2018-19
1-1 (5-3P)
Manchester City
2019-20
Manchester City
3-2
Chelsea
2020-21
2-1
Liverpool
*Note: Before 2018-19, finals were played over two legs, so the aggregate score is listed
Manchester United were a dominant force when the FA Youth Cup was first launched in the 1950s, winning the first five trophies, but the Red Devils didn't enjoy much success again in the competition until the 1990s on.
Famously, Manchester United's 1991-92 FA Youth Cup-winning team featured David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, who would go on to become household names.
Jack Wilshere featured for Arsenal and Paul Pogba enjoyed victory with Manchester United while, more recently, Conor Gallagher was among those who has tasted success with Chelsea.
As well as Man Utd, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham have been consistent fixtures in the FA Youth Cup finals.
Who has won most FA Youth Cups?
Team
Wins
Winning years
Manchester United
10
1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1964, 1992, 1995, 2003, 2011
Chelsea
9
1960, 1961, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Arsenal
7
1966, 1971, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2009
Liverpool
4
1996, 2006, 2007, 2019
Aston Villa
4
1972, 1980, 2002, 2021
Manchester City
3
1986, 2008, 2020
West Ham
3
1963, 1981, 1999
Everton
3
1965, 1984, 1998
Tottenham
3
1970, 1974, 1990
Ipswich Town
3
1973, 1975, 2005
Crystal Palace
2
1977, 1978
Sunderland
2
1967, 1969
Millwall
2
1979, 1991
Watford
2
1982, 1989
Newcastle United
2
1962, 1985
Norwich City
2
1983, 2013
Leeds United
2
1993, 1997
Wolves
1
1958
Coventry City
1
1987
Blackburn Rovers
1
1959
West Brom
1
1976
Middlesbrough
1
2004
Burnley
1
1968
Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of the FA Youth Cup. As of the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils had won the competition 10 times.
Chelsea are not far behind their northern rivals with nine titles thanks to a period of dominance in the 2010s, which saw them appear in six successive finals and win five times in a row.
Arsenal have enjoyed consistent levels of success in the competition, while Liverpool and Aston Villa's youth teams have a long tradition too. Man City have appeared in 11 finals, but they have suffered defeat in eight of those.
