When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw? Time, teams, stream & where to watch live

With the FA Cup third round nearing a conclusion, here's everything you need to know about the draw for the next round.

The magic of the FA Cup lies in the possibility of the upset, with teams from all levels of English football thrown together in the mix.

There are a few potential giant-killings in the third round of the 2024-25 edition, with teams from the lower leagues up against some from the Premier League.

They'll all be eager to put their names into the hat for the fourth round daw, but when is it? GOAL brings you all the details, including where to watch it all live.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Date: January 12, 2025 Time: 5 pm GMT (12 noon ET) TV & stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+

The FA Cup fourth round draw will be held on Sunday, January 12, 202,5 during the television coverage of the game between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Draw proceedings will take place after the game, at approximately 5 pm GMT (12 noon ET), unless the game is tied and goes to extra time, in which case it will take place around 6 pm GMT (1 pm ET).

Where to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw - TV & live stream

As noted, the draw will be held during the coverage of Arsenal versus Manchester United, which will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

For viewers in the U.S., the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and it will be broadcast on digital radio station SiriusXFM, if you prefer to listen.

You can see a selection of other TV channels across the world that are showing the draw in the table below.

Country TV & stream United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT United States ESPN+, SiriusXFM Australia Optus Sport Brazil Disney+ Brazil India SONY TEN 2 Mexico Max Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

Broadcaster Kelly Somers will host proceedings on BBC One, with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown and ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer helping to conduct the draw itself.

Which teams are in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw?

A total of 32 teams will compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup and teams have been assigned ball numbers - see below. It should be noted that not all ties will be complete when the draw is made.

FA Cup fourth round ball numbers

Southampton or Swansea City Arsenal or Manchester United Exeter City or Oxford United Leyton Orient or Derby County Reading or Burnley Aston Villa or West Ham Norwich City or Brighton Manchester City or Salford City Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge Liverpool or Accrington Stanley Bristol City or Wolves Preston North End or Charlton Athletic Chelsea or Morecambe Middlesbrough or Blackburn Rovers Bournemouth or West Brom Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic Tamworth or Tottenham Hull City or Doncaster Rovers Sunderland or Stoke City Leicester City or Queens Park Rangers Brentford or Plymouth Argyle Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday Newcastle United or Bromley Everton Wycombe Wanderers or Portsmouth Birmingham City or Lincoln City Leeds United or Harrogate Town Nottingham Forest or Luton Town Cardiff City Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers Fulham Crystal Palace or Stockport County

When will the FA Cup fourth round games be played?

The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup will be finalised after the draw, but they are usually played across a number of days in a weekend.

The main date for the games is Saturday, February 8, 2025, but we can expect games to take place on February 7, February 9 and February 10 too, depending on TV picks.

