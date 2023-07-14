Explained: How Fantasy Premier League positions are decided

Unravel the mystery behind Fantasy Premier League positions and discover how they are determined in this informative guide.

While football fans will always be waiting for the next Premier League game, there is another exciting subset among them who would also be busy preparing their own virtual teams. They are Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

FPL is a popular online game that allows players to create a team of real-life Premier League players and score points based on their performances in real life. FPL managers are required to pick a team of 11 first team players, and divide their selections based on positions - Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards. One of the most important aspects of FPL is having the right formation and the right players to fit into that shape.

How are FPL positions decided?

The positions of players in FPL are determined based on their natural positions in real life. For example, a striker will always be a striker in FPL, unless they make a significant contribution to a role other than centre forward. The points that players score in FPL are based on their goals, assists, clean sheets, and other statistics, which are all related to their natural positions.

The positions of players in FPL are important because they determine how many points they can score. For example, a striker is likely to score more goals than a midfielder would.

If a midfielder scores goals, he will score more points because goals from midfield are a rarer phenomenon in football. Same logic applies to goals from defenders as well, and they are rewarded with more points.

Scoring based on position Points Goal scored by a goalkeeper or defender 6 Goal scored by a midfielder 5 Goal scored by a forward 4

It must be noted that in FPL, wingers are classified as midfielders and not forwards. Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shifted from a forward to a midfielder following a season on the left wing for the club, and the same thing happened to Marcus Rashford after he performed well on the flanks for Manchester United.

One of FPL's most prized assets, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, remains a midfielder in the game. This is because he doesn't play as an out-and-out striker for the Reds. FPL managers won't complain as his classification as a midfielder means more points at stake to claim.

There are positional changes for the 2023-24 season as well. The likes Diogo Jota, Kai Havertz and Richarlison have all been converted to midfielders in FPL, whereas Cody Gakpo is now recognised as a forward.