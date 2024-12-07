How to watch today's Everton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having just snapped a four-game winless run in the Premier League, Everton will host city rivals and league leaders Liverpool in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Toffees thrashed Wolves 4-0 at the same venue on Wednesday, while the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja made his Everton debut coming off the bench in the Wolves win, resulting in Beto remaining an unused substitute, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start up front once again.

Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Tim Iroegbuman are unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries.

Liverpool team news

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line for a start after providing two assists in the Newcastle draw. So Jarrell Quansah would partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defense, with Joe Gomez relegated to the bench.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain sidelined through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links