Everton Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Toffees endured a disappointing campaign in 2019-20 and fans will be demanding more from their stars in the new season

Everton will be looking to get the 2020-21 Premier League season off to a solid start with games against Tottenham, West Brom and Crystal Palace in their opening fixtures.

A home clash with Brighton follows before the first Merseyside derby of the season against Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 17. The reverse fixture at Anfield comes on February 20.

Other standout fixtures include the home game with Manchester United on November 7 and a trip to Manchester City on the final day of the season, but the Christmas period looks like a testing time for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

    The Toffees will play Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Man City throughout December, before kicking off 2021 with a home game against West Ham on January 2.

    Check out Everton's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Everton Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion
    26/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
    03/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton
    17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
    24/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v Everton
    31/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton
    07/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Fulham v Everton
    28/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
    05/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Everton
    12/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
    15/12/2020 19:45 Leicester City v Everton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
    26/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton
    28/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
    02/01/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
    12/01/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Everton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
    26/01/2021 19:45 Everton v Leicester City
    30/01/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Everton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
    13/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Fulham
    20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
    27/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
    06/03/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley
    20/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Everton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
    10/04/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
    24/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
    08/05/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
    11/05/2021 19:45 Everton v Sheffield United
    15/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
    23/05/2021 16:00 Manchester City v Everton

