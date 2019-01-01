Everton agree €40m deal to sign Kean from Juventus

The fee for the Italy international includes bonuses, with the winger set to earn €3m (£2.75m/$3.3m) a year

have agreed a deal to sign Moise Kean from in a deal worth an initial €32 million (£29m/$35m).

Goal reported on Monday that a deal for the international was close as Marco Silva looks to add to his wide options, and can now confirm that the 19-year-old will move to Goodison Park after a season during which he scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Juve as they won a record eighth successive crown.

The deal could grow to become worth up to €40m (£36m/$44m) with add-ons, with Kean set to earn €3m (£2.75m/$3.3m) a year on Merseyside across a five-year contract.

The agreement for the 19-year-old comes on the same day that the Toffees agreed a deal to sell Idrissa Gueye to French champions Paris Saint-Germain for €30m (£28m/$34m).

Kean, who is a product of the Juventus youth academy and represented Italy at every youth level before making his senior debut in 2018, represents a significant coup under the stewardship of owner Farhad Moshiri.

Toffees boss Marco Silva said he was eager to get in new players before the start of the Premier League season, telling reporters last week that he wanted to get their transfer business done quickly.

“It should be if you really want to be competitive and to do better than last season," he said. “Because at the end of the day, it is what we want to do: do better than last season."

On Monday, released a statement denying that they had made a second bid for winger Wilfried Zaha, after their initial bid of £52m ($63m) was rejected over the weekend.

Reports had suggested that Silva’s team had sought to lure Palace to the negotiating table with a bid of £55m ($67m) plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun.

But the club have since confirmed that their interest in the Ivorian has ended, saying in a statement: "Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy.

"Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down.

“Both clubs agreed that that was the end of the matter.”