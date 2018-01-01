Evan's return ruled out by Bhayangkara manager

Perhaps there is still hope that Indonesia midfielder Evan Dimas will stay on at Selangor.

Selangor's Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas Darmono will not be returning to his former club Bhayangkara FC for the 2019 season.

The Guardians manager Sumardji on Wednesday told the Indonesian edition of Goal that the 23-year old player is unlikely to return to the club.

"It is unlikely for him to rejoin Bhayangkara. Very unlikely.

"I don't want to assume. We did hold active discussions with him and his agent. But lately, especially earlier today, I've been convinced that Evan will not be with us," he remarked.

Evan has also been reportedly pursued by Liga 1 club Persebaya, but he has apparently not responded to the Green Force's contract offer.

After helping the Guardians win the 2017 title, Evan and clubmate Ilham Udin Armaiyn signed a one-year deal with 33-time Malaysia Cup champions Selangor. Together they made 36 appearances and scored three goals in the Malaysia Super League for the Red Giants, but failed to make a bigger impact, with the club ending their season in eighth place out of 12 teams.

Selangor have not announced their plans for the Indonesian duo for the coming season, but under new club management and new head coach B. Sathiananthan, it is unlikely that the pair will see their stay extended.

