Europa League top scorers: Vitor Oliveira's hattrick puts him at the top of the list

Parshva Shah|
Live stream UEFA Europa League on fuboTV: Start with a free 7-day trial!fuboTV
Vitor Oliveira; BragaGetty
UEFA Europa LeagueCristiano RonaldoS. Giménez

GOAL provides a comprehensive breakdown of the top scorers who want to lead their clubs to Europa League success...

Teams are going to battle it out to achieve European glory when they take the field for Europa League fixtures, with the title triumph allowing automatic qualification to next season's Champions League providing extra motivation for the teams in the running.

Vitor Oliviera's (S.C Braga) hattrick meant that he leads the goalscoring charts after Matchday-4. The Portuguese is being chased by the likes of Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV), and Michy Batshuayi (PSV) who are also among the top scorers in the competition in the 2022-23 season. Their teams will be relying on them to provide the goods on a consistent basis if they are to challenge for the title.

Who will end up as the leading marksman? GOAL delivers a full breakdown of the most in-form Europa League players in front of goal.

Europa League 2022-23 top scorers

Pos

Player

Club

Goals

1

Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliviera

S.C. Braga

4

2

Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord

3

=2

Michy Batshuayi

PSV

3

=2

Victor Boniface

Union SG

3

=2

Matias Gregoritsch

SC Freiburg

3

=2

Cody Gakpo

PSV

3

=7

Alireza Jahanbaksh

Feyenoord

2

=7

Alexander Sorloth

Real Sociedad

2

=7

Guelor Kanga

FK Crvena Zvezda

2

=7

Vincenzo Grifo

SC Freiburg

2

=7

Luiz Henrique

Real Betis

2

=7

Rick

Ludogorets

2

=7

Owusu Kwabena

Qarabag

2

=7

William Boving

SK Sturm Graz

2

=7

Kristoffer Zachariassen

Ferencvaros

2

=7

Gustav Isaksen

FC Midtjylland

2

=7

Gustaf Nilsson

Union S.G

2

=7

Martin Terrier

Stade Rennais F.C

2

=7

David Hancko

Feyenoord

2

=7

Joey Veerman

PSV Eindhoven

2

=7

Mahmoud Trezeguet

Trabzonspor

2

=7

Matias Vecino

Lazio

2

=7

Viktor Tsyhankov

Dynamo Kiev

2

=7

Andrea Belotti

Roma

2

=7

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal

2

=7

Erik Sviatchenko

FC Midtjylland

2

=7

Marko Vesovic

Qarabag

2

=7

Sergio Canales

Real Betis

2

=7

Stefan Mitrovic

FK Crvena Zvezda

2

=7

Tokmac Nguen

Ferencvaros

2

=7

Willian Jose

Real Betis

2

=7

Michael Gregoritsch

Freiburg

2

=7

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

2

=7

Yorbe Vertessen

PSV

2

=7

Wissam Ben Yedder

Monaco

2

Who finished as the Europa League top scorer in 2021-22?

Eintracht Frankfurt had a memorable run en route lifting the Europa League trophy in the 2021-22 season, defeating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after the score remained 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

They became only the third team in UEFA Europa League history to win the competition without losing a single game from group stage to the final. That unbeaten run included a historic 3-2 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Rangers, the runners-up, had a great tournament too. Led by their dynamic captain James Tavernier, the Scottish side defeated tough teams such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to reach their first European final in 14 years.

Although Tavernier operated from right-back, he scored 7 goals in 15 appearances in the tournament, winning the Golden Boot award in the process.

Editors' Picks