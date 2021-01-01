Euro 2022: Groups, fixtures, tickets & guide to Women's European Championship

Europe's best players will collide next summer for the right to be crowned continental champions

The 13th edition of the Women's European Championship - Euro 2022 - will take place next summer after the competition was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With public health concerns across the world, UEFA pushed both its flagship international tournaments back a year, with the men's Euro 2020 now taking place in 2021 and the women's Euro 2021 now being played in 2022.

Netherlands are the defending champions and they will face stern opposition from Europe's elite as they attempt to retain their crown.

Article continues below

Goal brings you everything you need to know, including where the tournament is being held, teams that have qualified, how to watch on TV and more.

Contents

Who are the Euro 2022 hosts?

England will host Euro 2022 having made an unchallenged bid for the rights. UEFA confirmed that England would host the tournament at a 2018 Executive Committee meeting in Dublin.

It will be England's fourth time hosting the tournament and the second time as outright hosts. The country previously served as co-hosts in 1984 and 1995 (as one of multiple host nations) and hosted itself in 2005.

Which stadiums are being used for Euro 2022?

A total of 10 stadiums will be used at Euro 2022, including Old Trafford, Bramall Lane and St Mary's Stadium. As is customary for showpiece football events in England, Wembley will host the final.

You can see the full list of Euro 2022 stadiums below.

Stadium Capacity City / Town Wembley 90,000 London Old Trafford 74,879 Manchester Bramall Lane 32,702 Sheffield St Mary's Stadium 32,505 Southampton Falmer Stadium 30,750 Brighton Stadium MK 30,500 Milton Keynes Brentford Community Stadium 17,250 London New York Stadium 12,021 Rotherham Leigh Sports Village 12,000 Leigh Manchester City Academy Stadium 7,000 Manchester

Return to top

Which teams qualified for Euro 2022?

Hosts England qualified automatically for the tournament and they were joined by the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up.

The qualified teams can be seen below.

England (hosts)

(hosts) Netherlands (Group A winners)

(Group A winners) Denmark (Group B winners)

(Group B winners) Norway (Group C winners)

(Group C winners) Spain (Group D winners)

(Group D winners) Finland (Group E winners)

(Group E winners) Sweden (Group F winners)

(Group F winners) France (Group G winners)

(Group G winners) Belgium (Group H winners)

(Group H winners) Germany (Group I winners)

(Group I winners) Italy (Group B runners-up)

(Group B runners-up) Iceland (Group F runners-up)

(Group F runners-up) Austria (Group G runners-up)

(Group G runners-up) To be decided (play-off winner)

To be decided (play-off winner)

To be decided (play-off winner)

Seeding pots

You can see the seeding pots for the final Euro 2022 tournament draw below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 England Sweden Denmark Finland Netherlands Spain Belgium TBC Germany Norway Austria TBC France Italy Iceland* TBC

*Iceland could end up in Pot 3 or 4.

Euro 2022 play-offs

Three teams will advance from the play-offs to take their place in the final tournament.

Those three teams will be: Ukraine or Northern Ireland, Portugal or Russia, and Czech Republic or Switzerland.

The play-off draw was made on Friday March 5, 2021 and can be seen below.

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 1st leg 2nd leg Ukraine - Northern Ireland Apr 7-13 Apr 7-13 Portugal - Russia Apr 7-13 Apr 7-13 Czech Republic - Switzerland Apr 7-13 Apr 7-13

Return to top

⏰ The 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 to UEFA Women's EURO has begun! Fresh look, same love for the game!



⚽ 31 Matches

👕 16 Teams

🏟️ 10 Venues

🏙 9 Cities

🏆 1 Champion#TeamVisa #NikeFootball #PepsiCo #Hisense #Volkswagen #HublotLovesFootball #Booking — UEFA Women's EURO (@UEFAWomensEURO) February 21, 2021

When is the Euro 2022 group stage draw?

The date of the Euro 2022 group stage draw has not yet been confirmed, but it will take place in England.

UEFA's official website will stream the draw live.

Return to top

When does Euro 2022 start?

Euro 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 6 2022 and it will conclude with the final on July 31 2022.

The tournament was originally scheduled for the summer of 2021 - July 7 to August 1 - but was moved back a year following the decision to move Euro 2020 to 2021.

Return to top

Euro 2022 groups & fixtures

Group tables, fixtures and results will appear below.

Group A

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pot 2 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pot 3 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pot 4 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures to be confirmed.

Group B

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Pot 1 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pot 2 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pot 3 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pot 4 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures to be confirmed.

Group C

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Pot 1 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pot 2 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pot 3 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pot 4 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures to be confirmed.

Group D

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Pot 1 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pot 2 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pot 3 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pot 4 TBC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures to be confirmed.

Return to top

Which TV channels & online streaming services are showing Euro 2022?

BBC has the rights to broadcast Euro 2022 in the United Kingdom (UK). That means games will be available to watch on its television channels as well as online using the BBC iPlayer and website.

In the United States (U.S.), it has not yet been confirmed which networks will have broadcasting rights, but ABC, ESPN and Univision have rights to Euro 2020 and may be in the mix for the Women's Euros too.

Games will be broadcast on Optus in Australia.

Return to top

How can I buy Euro 2022 tickets?

Tickets for Euro 2022 can be purchased through UEFA's official ticketing portal here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public following the group stage draw.

Fans can get priority access to tickets if they create a UEFA Euro ticketing account before July 2021.

It is worth noting that UEFA strongly advises fans against purchasing tickets via third-party websites.

It is anticipated that fans will be allowed to attend games by 2022, but any such scenario permitting supporters into stadiums will, of course, depend on the public health picture.

Return to top