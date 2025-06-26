'Quite quick' - Enzo Maresca gets excited about Liam Delap after Chelsea striker scores first goal since £30m transfer at FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is excited about what Liam Delap has to offer, with the striker’s adjustment to new surroundings being “quite quick”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England U21 international Delap became a man in demand after hitting 12 Premier League goals for an Ipswich side that suffered relegation out of the top-flight in 2024-25. A £30 million ($41m) transfer has taken him to Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Delap has linked up with his new employers for FIFA Club World Cup duty, with his goal account being opened at that event in a group stage clash with ES Tunis. He made his bow for the Blues off the bench in a clash with LAFC, before starting a defeat to Flamengo.

Article continues below

Getty Images Sport

DID YOU KNOW?

He will be included from the off again when Chelsea head into the last-16, with fellow frontman Nicolas Jackson serving a suspension on the back of the reckless red card that he picked up against Brazilian opposition.

WHAT MARESCA SAID

Chelsea are confident that there is a lot more to come from Delap, with Maresca saying when delivering an early assessment of his new No.9: “We know Liam is going to score goals for us, we don’t have any doubts about that. Against Flamengo he had three clear chances to score goals, so that is a good feeling because it means he is there, he is in the right position and doing well. Unfortunately, he didn’t score against Flamengo, but he scored here. We expect the process to be quite quick with Liam because we know him and he knows us in the way we want to play.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?

Chelsea finished second in Club World Cup Group D, meaning that they will face Group C winners Benfica in the first knockout stage. Said contest will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.