England Women's 2022 fixtures & results: World Cup qualifying group, Euros & Lionesses' match schedule in full

It is set to be a huge year for England women's national team as they prepare to host the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this summer, with hopes that they can lift the trophy.

The Lionesses had an eventful 2021, with three different people holding the role of head coach over the year, but ended the year in strong form under new boss Sarina Wiegman, scoring 53 goals and conceding none in her first six games.

However, those fixtures were World Cup qualifiers in which England were favourites to win. They will start this year with a tournament that will more sternly test their title credentials before the Euros, welcoming three of the world's top teams for the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup.

What fixtures do England have in 2022?

The Lionesses kick off the year in February, when Spain, Germany and Canada all travel to England for the Arnold Clark Cup. All four will face off in a round-robin tournament that begins on February 17, with the winner crowned on February 23.

Tickets to watch England, Germany, Spain and Canada play in the Arnold Clark Cup are available now. England matches are being broadcast live in the UK on ITV.

England's next scheduled fixtures come in April, a pair of World Cup qualifiers for the 2023 tournament, with the final two games of the qualifying stage to come in September. Between those games come the Euros, which the Lionesses will open up at Old Trafford in July.

There are also international breaks in October and November in which the Football Association will schedule friendlies for the national team as they look ahead to the World Cup.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 6 6 0 0 +53 18 2 Austria 6 4 1 1 +25 13 3 Northern Ireland 6 4 1 1 +24 13 4 Luxembourg 5 1 0 4 -26 3 5 North Macedonia 6 1 0 5 -32 3 6 Latvia 5 0 0 5 -44 0

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

Wiegman's side are in pole position to qualify for next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, without a single point dropped so far.

Victories in their next three fixtures in the group would secure their place, while any slip-ups from Austria and Northern Ireland could help them get there even quicker.

Those two meet in April and, should they draw, as they did in Belfast in November, England could win the group before they meet Austria again in September.

When are England Women's fixtures in 2022?

Date Match Competition Venue Feb 17 England vs Canada Arnold Clark Cup Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Feb 20 England vs Spain Arnold Clark Cup Carrow Road, Norwich Feb 23 England vs Germany Arnold Clark Cup Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Apr 8 North Macedonia vs England 2023 World Cup qualifying TBC Apr 12 Northern Ireland vs England 2023 World Cup qualifying TBC Jul 6 England vs Austria 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Old Trafford, Manchester Jul 11 England vs Norway 2022 UEFA Women's Euro The Amex, Brighton Jul 15 England vs Northern Ireland 2022 UEFA Women's Euro St Mary's Stadium, Southampton Sep 3 Austria vs England 2023 World Cup qualifying TBC Sep 6 England vs Luxembourg 2023 World Cup qualifying TBC

