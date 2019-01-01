England star Sancho reveals Reus’s Dortmund warning

The World Cup winner has made sure the 19-year-old has stayed on his toes after breaking into the first team of the Bundesliga side

Jadon Sancho has revealed that team-mate Marco Reus has played an important role in keeping him focused since he moved to .

The 19-year-old has shone since moving to the outfit in 2017, having previously been part of ’s youth setup, and has established himself as a regular in Lucien Favre’s side.

Currently on international duty with , Sancho has said that World Cup winner Reus has been influential in keeping his feet on the ground amid a stratospheric rise in fortunes.

Article continues below

“The players at Dortmund give me loads of advice because they’re so experienced,” he told The Independent. “Marco Reus is a great player and he keeps telling me that I need to keep working hard in training because someone can take your place at any time.

“I really listen to that because I believe what he says. There’s always someone below you who wants to take your position. If you work hard week in and week out it makes it hard for them to get picked instead of you. Football’s very competitive and you can’t afford to slacken off.”

Meanwhile, the challenge of moving to a foreign country and learning a new language is one that Sancho has embraced, though he admits that it is not for everyone.

“Every foreign player who comes to England has to learn English. Spanish players find it different to home. I felt like I’d enjoy adapting and learning a different language,” he said.

“I’ve picked up the training terms really well. When everyone’s speaking German in sessions I understand what they’re saying. Obviously, speaking it fluently is a bit difficult at the moment but I’m picking it up slowly but surely.

“Moving abroad is different for individuals and it depends on their personality. My situation is that I’ve always been away from home since I was 11. It’s about how you handle situations by yourself. There’ll be many days when it’s difficult. It’s not for everyone. But it’s a good option. You’ve just got to make sure you get the decisions right if you do make the move.”

Meanwhile, he revealed the players he admired as a youngster.

“Ronaldinho was the main guy I used to watch on YouTube,” he said. “But I liked Frank Lampard quite a lot and Didier Drogba when they were playing for . They were the three players I looked up to.”

Sancho will hope to take to the field when England host Montenegro on Thursday, seeking to secure a place at .