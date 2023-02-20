England men's and women's teams to take on Australia in unique 2023 double-header

England will play a unique double header against Australia in London this year, with the Lionesses stepping up their World Cup preparations.

England vs Australia double header confirmed

Lionesses play in April ahead of World Cup

Three Lions take on Socceroos in October

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed that a unique double bill of England vs Australia will take place in 2023, with both Sarina Wiegman's and Gareth Southgate's sides in international action in London before the year is out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses - who won Euro 2022 - welcome Australia to Brentford's GTech Community Stadium on April 11, just six days after competing in the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley against Brazil in what is shaping up to be serious preparation for the 2023 World Cup, being held in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman said: "We are always looking for different challenges and we are really happy to play two more strong non-European teams in Brazil and Australia in April. They will both be competitive at the World Cup, and Australia will give everything to impress because they are going into a home tournament with big expectation. They will want to show they are in good shape for the finals.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: For Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions, a date with Australia awaits them on October 13 at Wembley - a first meeting between the two nations since England's 2-1 win in 2016, where an 18-year-old Marcus Rashford scored on debut.

Southgate was also appreciative of the opportunity to play a different opposition: "This will be a good challenge for us as Australia performed well at the World Cup despite against having four tough opponents. I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries and that alone will add an extra edge.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wiegman added, with one eye on this summer: “We know Australia have players at the highest level, so for us it is another opportunity to see where we stand in our preparation for the World Cup." England enter the competition as European champions and should expect to go deep into the tournament.

Tickets for England Women v Australia - Alzheimer’s Society International - will go on sale from 12pm on February 21 exclusively for My England Football members. General sale takes place from February 22.