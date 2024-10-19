How to watch today's Empoli vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to continue their impressive start in Serie A when they lock horns with Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's men entered the international break atop the Italian top flight after defeating Como 3-1, while Empoli are coming off a 2-1 loss at Lazio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Empoli vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Empoli vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

On loan from AC Milan, Devis Vasquez will feature in between the sticks.

Saba Sazonov is joined by Samuele Perisan and Tyronne Ebuehi in the treatment room, but Szymon Zurkowski is likely to be available for selection after recovering from a calf problem.

Empoli possible XI: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Grassi, Anjorin, Pezzella; Fazzini, Esposito; Colombo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Seghetti, Vasquez, Brancolini Defenders: Goglichidze, Pezzella, Sambia, Cacace, Viti, De Sciglio, Ismajli, Marianucci Midfielders: Grassi, Henderson, Anjorin, Fazzini, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Haas, Maleh Forwards: Pellegri, Gyasi, Solbakken, Ekong, Colombo, Esposito

Napoli team news

With Stanislav Lobotka sustaining a knock while on Slovakia duty, Billy Gilmour is likely to get the nod in midfield alongside Frank Anguissa and Scott McTominay.

Similarly, Leonardo Spinazzola is in line to replace Mathias Olivera at left-back, while goalkeeper Elia Caprile continues to deputise for Alex Meret.

Romelu Lukaku, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and one of Matteo Politano and David Neres would lead the attack.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 20, 2024 Empoli 1-0 Napoli Serie A November 12, 2023 Napoli 0-1 Empoli Serie A February 25, 2023 Empoli 0-2 Napoli Serie A November 8, 2022 Napoli 2-0 Empoli Serie A April 24, 2022 Empoli 3-2 Napoli Serie A

