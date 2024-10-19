How to watch today's Empoli vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Napoli will aim to continue their impressive start in Serie A when they lock horns with Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.
Antonio Conte's men entered the international break atop the Italian top flight after defeating Como 3-1, while Empoli are coming off a 2-1 loss at Lazio.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Empoli vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Empoli vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Carlo Castellani
The Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.
It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.
Team news & squads
Empoli team news
On loan from AC Milan, Devis Vasquez will feature in between the sticks.
Saba Sazonov is joined by Samuele Perisan and Tyronne Ebuehi in the treatment room, but Szymon Zurkowski is likely to be available for selection after recovering from a calf problem.
Empoli possible XI: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Grassi, Anjorin, Pezzella; Fazzini, Esposito; Colombo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Seghetti, Vasquez, Brancolini
|Defenders:
|Goglichidze, Pezzella, Sambia, Cacace, Viti, De Sciglio, Ismajli, Marianucci
|Midfielders:
|Grassi, Henderson, Anjorin, Fazzini, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Haas, Maleh
|Forwards:
|Pellegri, Gyasi, Solbakken, Ekong, Colombo, Esposito
Napoli team news
With Stanislav Lobotka sustaining a knock while on Slovakia duty, Billy Gilmour is likely to get the nod in midfield alongside Frank Anguissa and Scott McTominay.
Similarly, Leonardo Spinazzola is in line to replace Mathias Olivera at left-back, while goalkeeper Elia Caprile continues to deputise for Alex Meret.
Romelu Lukaku, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and one of Matteo Politano and David Neres would lead the attack.
Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Contini, Caprile
|Defenders:
|Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
|Midfielders:
|Gilmour, McTominay, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
|Forwards:
|Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Napoli across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 20, 2024
|Empoli 1-0 Napoli
|Serie A
|November 12, 2023
|Napoli 0-1 Empoli
|Serie A
|February 25, 2023
|Empoli 0-2 Napoli
|Serie A
|November 8, 2022
|Napoli 2-0 Empoli
|Serie A
|April 24, 2022
|Empoli 3-2 Napoli
|Serie A