Serie A
Stadio Carlo Castellani
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Empoli vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AEmpoliSSC NapoliEmpoli vs SSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to continue their impressive start in Serie A when they lock horns with Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's men entered the international break atop the Italian top flight after defeating Como 3-1, while Empoli are coming off a 2-1 loss at Lazio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Empoli vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Empoli vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 20, 2024
Kick-off time:3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET
Venue:Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

On loan from AC Milan, Devis Vasquez will feature in between the sticks.

Saba Sazonov is joined by Samuele Perisan and Tyronne Ebuehi in the treatment room, but Szymon Zurkowski is likely to be available for selection after recovering from a calf problem.

Empoli possible XI: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Grassi, Anjorin, Pezzella; Fazzini, Esposito; Colombo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Seghetti, Vasquez, Brancolini
Defenders:Goglichidze, Pezzella, Sambia, Cacace, Viti, De Sciglio, Ismajli, Marianucci
Midfielders:Grassi, Henderson, Anjorin, Fazzini, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Haas, Maleh
Forwards:Pellegri, Gyasi, Solbakken, Ekong, Colombo, Esposito

Napoli team news

With Stanislav Lobotka sustaining a knock while on Slovakia duty, Billy Gilmour is likely to get the nod in midfield alongside Frank Anguissa and Scott McTominay.

Similarly, Leonardo Spinazzola is in line to replace Mathias Olivera at left-back, while goalkeeper Elia Caprile continues to deputise for Alex Meret.

Romelu Lukaku, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and one of Matteo Politano and David Neres would lead the attack.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Contini, Caprile
Defenders:Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
Midfielders:Gilmour, McTominay, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
Forwards:Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Napoli across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 20, 2024Empoli 1-0 NapoliSerie A
November 12, 2023Napoli 0-1 EmpoliSerie A
February 25, 2023Empoli 0-2 NapoliSerie A
November 8, 2022Napoli 2-0 EmpoliSerie A
April 24, 2022Empoli 3-2 NapoliSerie A

Useful links

