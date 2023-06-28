El Clasicoregiomontano: Rayados vs Tigres tickets, getting there & what to do in Monterrey

As part of GOAL's Soccer Cities series, we bring you everything you need to know about the Monterrey derby

Nestled at the foothills of the Sierra Madre Oriental range, Monterrey is the pride of Nuevo Leon and home to one of the fiercest rivalries in Liga MX - the Clasico Regiomontano between Rayados and Tigres.

An economic hub of northern Mexico, this Soccer City is vibrant and full of life, something that is particularly evident on derby days, when supporters throng the stadiums and bars.

So, if you're planning a trip to Monterrey, whether it's for El Clasicoregiomontano or not, GOAL has all you need to know.

What is El Clasico Regiomontano?

El Clasicoregiomontano is the name given to the Monterrey derby between Monterrey Rayados and Tigres UANL.

The name of the derby refers to the imposing northern Mexico Sierra Madre Oriental peaks, which dominate the Monterrey skyline.

The Monterrey Clasico is also sometimes referred to as El Clasico del Norte, Clasico Norteno or simply Clasico Regio.

Where is El Clasico Regio played?

Games between Monterrey and Tigres are played at the clubs' respective home stadiums - Estadio Universitaro and Estadio BBVA.

The grounds are relatively close - just a 20 minute-drive will take you from one stadium to the other.

Estadio Universitario - 'El Volcan'

Stadium: Estadio Universitario Capacity: 42,000 Year built: 1967 Address: Ninos Heroes, Ciudad Universitaria, 66451 San Nicolas de los Garza, NL, Mexico

Estadio Universitario (University Stadium) is the home of Tigres UANL and it boasts a capacity of 42,000.

It is the older of the two stadiums which house El Clasico Regio, having been opened in 1967.

The ground is affectionately known as 'El Volcan' - meaning 'The Volcano' to locals, owing to its circular shape and the red-hot atmosphere generated during matchdays.

Estadio Universitario - 'El Volcan' map

You can see the location of the stadium on the map below.

Estadio BBVA - 'El Gigante de Acero'

Stadium: Estadio BBVA Capacity: 53,500 Year built: 2015 Address: Av. Pablo Livas 2011, La Pastora, 67140 Guadalupe, NL, Mexico

Built in 2015, Estadio BBVA is the most modern football stadium in Monterrey and is home to Rayados.

The stadium's nickname is El Gigante de Acero, meaning The Steel Giant, which is a nod to its gargantuan size - it can hold over 53,000 spectators.

Estadio BBVA map

You can see where the BBVA Stadium is located on the map below and use it to help you plan your journey.

How to get tickets for El Clasico Regio

Tickets for El Clasico Regio and Liga MX games generally can be purchased through StubHub.

Prices range depending on the game and re-sale tickets in particular can cost significantly more, depending on demand.

You can browse Liga MX tickets on StubHub here.

Where to stay in Monterrey - hotels & accommodation

Monterrey has plenty of affordable options available to tourists looking for a place to stay. A range of apartments and hotels are dotted throughout the city - check out the offers above.

Things to do in Monterrey

Visit the Macroplaza

Have beer and food in the Barrio Antiguo

Take a boat ride on the Santa Lucia

Go to Fundidora Park

Lonely Planet describes Monterrey as a place with a "humming cultural scene" and "urban hipster nightlife", so if the football isn't enough for you, there will be plenty of other stuff to do while in the city.

No trip to Monterrey would be complete without a visit to the famous Macroplaza and the Barrio Antiguo - the city's historical quarter.

Fundidora Park is accessible from the Macroplaza on a short boat trip up the Santa Lucia river.

While you're there, as with anywhere, it's worth sampling some of the local cuisine, such as the regional speciality cabrito - roast goat kid - or the machacado con huevo (shredded beef and eggs). Be sure to wash it down with a refreshing beer!

