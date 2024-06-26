Ecuador vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Ecuador and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a stunner of a defeat to kick off their Copa America tournament, Ecuador and Jamaica will be both seeking their first points when they square off in Group B action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Reggae Boyz asserted themselves well enough as underdogs against a strong Mexican side in their opener, falling by a narrow 1-0 scoreline. La Tri, meanwhile, conceded two quick-fire goals in the second half of their opener, going down 2-1 to Venezuela.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The Copa America match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Wednesday, June 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ecuador vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, UniMas, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Ecuador will be missing their captain, Enner Valencia, for this encounter after VAR ruled his tackle to be worthy of a red card on matchday one.

Jeremy Sarmiento, who plays for newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town, scored his second goal for La Tricolor last time out, though he and Kendry Paez both received a yellow card and are at risk of missing their final group fixture with a caution in this match.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Minda, Paez, Sarmiento; Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galíndez, Domínguez, Ramírez Defenders: Hincapié, Pacho, Torres, Ordóñez, Micolta, Porozo, Loor, Hurtado, Preciado Midfielders: Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Ortiz, Paez, Sarmiento, Yeboah, Mena, Minda, Corozo Forwards: Valencia, Rodríguez, Caicedo

Jamaica team news

Back-up goalie Jahmali Waite started in goal once again for Jamaica in place of injured captain Andre Blake, while Damion Lowe returned to the lineup following a minor knock picked up in World Cup qualifying.

Shamar Nicholson has scored three of their four goals in World Cup qualifying and will start in attack alongside Demarai Gray and Michail Antonio.

Jamaica possible XI: Waite; Bernard, Latibeaudiere, Pinnock; Lembikisa, Decordova-Reid, Anderson, Leigh; Nicholson, Gray; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Boyce-Clarke, Davis, Blake, Waite Defenders: Bell, Bernard, Hector, King, Leigh, Lembikisa, Lowe, Harding, Pinnock, Bell Midfielders: Anderson, Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Marshall, Palmer, Latibeaudiere Forwards: Antonio, Cephas, Dixon, Nicholson, Grey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 8, 2018 Ecuador 2-0 Jamaica Friendlies September 3, 2011 Ecuador 5-2 Jamaica Friendlies

