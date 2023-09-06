EA Sports FC 24: Full list of teams, competitions & licences on the game

EA Sports FC 24 licences have you covered when it comes to the players or competitions you want to pick.

Right from EA Sports FC launching a new brand as the video game embarks on the post-FIFA era, the battle for licences and rights had already begun.

In essence, what it eventually boils down to is that the fans are enriched with an experience that may not be promised anywhere else.

So has EA Sports FC 24 managed to live up to the bill? GOAL surveys:

What licences will EA Sports FC 24 have?

It will be business as usual for EA Sports FC, with the bulk of official partners remaining with the game after the split with FIFA.

The game has promised, as they say, 'building the future of football on a foundation of innovation and authenticity with more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues.'

The Premier League, UEFA (meaning Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League), Serie A, La Liga, MLS, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, CONMEBOL and EFL have all been confirmed as partners.

Moving in the same direction, EA Sports FC is the new title sponsor of all Spanish LaLiga competitions. From official logos and graphics in the game, EA Sports FC branding is to be seen at all LaLiga matches and related tournaments, to the league itself called as LALIGA EA SPORTS until the agreement runs out.

EA Sports FC 24 confirmed leagues and competitions

Country/region League/competition Argentina Liga Profesional de Futbol Australia & New Zealand A-League Austria Austrian Bundesliga Belgium 1A Pro League China Chinese Super League Denmark 3f Superliga England Premier League

Barclays Women's Super League

EFL Championship

EFL League One

EFL League Two

National League Europe/International UEFA Champions League

UEFA Women's Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

CONMEBOL Libertadores

CONMEBOL Suamericana France Ligue 1 Uber Eats

D1 Arkema

Ligue 2 Germany Bundesliga

Brauen-Bundesliga

2. Bundesliga

3. Liga India Hero Indian Super League Ireland SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Italy Serie A TIM

Serie B TIM Korea Republic K League 1 Netherlands Eredivisie Norway Eliteserien Poland Pro Ekstraklasa Portugal Liga Portugal Romania Liga I Saudi Arabia Roshn Saudi League Scotland Scottish Professional Football League Spain LALIGA EA SPORTS

Liga F

LALIGA 2 HYPERMOTION V Sweden Allsvenskan Switzerland Credit Suisse Super League Turkey Super Lig USA & Canada MLS USA National Women’s Soccer League

EA FC 24 full list of teams

Below is a full list* of teams confirmed for EA FC 24.

*The list will be updated as and when more clubs are confirmed.

Argentina - Liga Profesional de Futbol

Clubs TBC

Australia & New Zeland - A-League

Clubs TBC

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

Clubs TBC

Belgium - 1A Pro League

Clubs TBC

China - Chinese Super League

Clubs TBC

Denmark - 3f Superliga

Clubs TBC

England - Premier League

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Luton Town

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolverhampton

England - Barclays Women's Super League

Chelsea

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton

Bristol City

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

England - EFL Championship

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Burnley

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Ipswich

Leeds United

Leicester City

Luton Town

Middlesborough

Millwall

Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Watford

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

England - EFL League One

Barnsley

Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Carlisle United

Charlton Athletic

Cheltenham Town

Derby

Exeter City

Fleetwood Town

Leyton Orient

Lincoln City

Northampton Town

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Portsmouth

Port Vale

Reading

Shrewsbury Town

Stevenage

Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers

England - EFL League Two

Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Bradford City

Colchester United

Crawley

Crewe

Doncaster Rovers

Forest Green

Gillingham

Grimsby Town

Harrogate

Mansfield

MK Dons

Morecambe

Newport County

Notts County

Salford City

Stockport County

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

Wrexham

France - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

LOSC

OGC Nice

Olympique de Marseille

Paris Saint Germain

Other clubs TBC

France - D1 Arkema

Olympique Lyonnais

PSG

Paris FC

FC Fleury 91

Montpellier HSC

Stade De Reims

Girondins de Bordeaux

Le Havre AC

En Avant De Guingamp

Dijon FCO

Rodez Aveyron

ASJ Soyaux

Germany - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Union Berlin

Freiburg

Bayern Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg

Mainz 05

Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln

Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen

Bochum 1848

Augsburg

Stuttgart

Darmstadt 98

Heidenheim 1846

Germany - Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt

1899 Hoffenheim

Bayer 04 Leverkusn

SC Frieburg

SGS Essen

Werder Bremen

Koln

MSV Duisburg

SV Meppen

FFC Turbine Potsdam

India - Hero Indian Super League

Clubs TBC

Ireland - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Clubs TBC

Italy - Serie A TIM

Bologna

Cremonese

Empoli

Fiorentina

Hellas Verona

Juventus

Lecce

Salernitana

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

Other clubs TBC

Italy - Serie B TIM

Clubs TBC

Korea Republic - K League

Clubs TBC

Netherlands – Eredivise

Clubs TBC

Norway - Eliteserien

Clubs TBC

Poland - Pro Ekstraklasa

Lech Poznan

Portugal - Liga Portugal

Clubs TBC

Romania - Liga I

Clubs TBC

Saudi Arabia - Roshn Saudi League

Clubs TBC

Scotland - Scottish Professional Football League

Celtic

Rangers

Other Clubs TBC

Spain - LALIGA EA SPORTS

Alaves

Almeria

Athletic Bilbao

Athletico Madrid

Celta Vigo

Cadiz

Getafe

Girona

Granada

Las Palmas

Real Mallorca

Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

Valencia

Villarreal

Spain - Liga F

Athletic Bilbao

Athletico Madrid

Barcelona

Levante Las Planas

Granada

Levante

Madrid CFF

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

SD Eibar

Sevilla

Sporting Club Huelva

UDG Tenerife

VCF Femenino

Villareal

Sweden - Allsvenskan

Clubs TBC

Switzerland - Credit Suisse Super League

Clubs TBC

Turkey - Super Lig

Clubs TBC

USA & Canada - MLS

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

DC United

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami CF

LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Other clubs TBC

USA - National Women's Soccer League

North Carolina Courage

Portland Thorns FC

NJ/NY Gotham FC

OL Reign

Washington Spirit

San Diego Wave

Racing Louisville

Orlando Pride

Houston Dash

Angel City FC

Chicago Red Stars

Kansas City Current

