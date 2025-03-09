How to watch today's Duke vs NC State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke versus NC State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded NC State (26-5) is set to face No. 3 seed Duke (25-7) in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday at 1 pm ET. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack secured its fifth ACC Tournament final appearance in the past six years after a 66-55 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals. With this win, NC State improved to 19-10 in semifinal matchups and holds an all-time record of 62-40 in ACC Tournament play.

NC State finished the regular season with a 16-2 record in conference play, sharing the ACC title with Notre Dame. However, by winning the head-to-head matchup against the Fighting Irish in a thrilling 104-95 double-overtime game, the Wolfpack clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament for the seventh time in program history.

Duke, which finished tied for third in the ACC standings, entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Blue Devils earned their spot in the final after grinding out a 61-56 win over second-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke vs. NC State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs NC State: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Wolfpack will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue First Horizon Coliseum Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs NC State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Wolfpack on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke also features a deep and talented roster, with six players averaging at least 7.1 points per game. Toby Fournier, the ACC Rookie of the Year, has been a standout performer, leading the Blue Devils with 13.7 points per game. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Freshman Team. Ashlon Jackson, an All-ACC Second Team selection, contributes 12.1 points per game while also tallying 68 assists.

Jadyn Donovan, a key defensive presence, was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and leads Duke with 6.7 rebounds per game. Taina Mair is the team's primary playmaker, dishing out a team-high 128 assists while also recording 50 steals this season.

NC State Wolfpack news & key performers

NC State boasts a well-balanced offense, with four players averaging double figures and six contributing at least 6.8 points per game. Aziaha James leads the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game, ranking sixth in the ACC. She has made 66 three-pointers this season and ranks seventh in program history with 174 career threes. James is also 18th on NC State's all-time scoring list with 1,518 career points.

Madison Hayes leads the team in rebounding, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards per game. Saniya Rivers is the team's defensive leader, averaging 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. Zoe Brooks paces the Wolfpack with 3.9 assists per game. Trygger leads NC State in shooting efficiency, boasting a 53.5% field goal percentage (84-157) while also securing a team-high 64 offensive rebounds.