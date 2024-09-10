How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx.

The Minnesota Lynx (26-9) are on the road to play the Atlanta Dream (12-23) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dream vs. Lynx game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Minnesota Lynx live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Dream Team News

The Dream has been spearheaded by Rhyne Howard, who leads the team with 18.1 points per game. Allisha Gray chips in 15.7 PPG, while Tina Charles adds 15 points, and Jordin Canada contributes 10.5 points. Atlanta's offence has struggled, averaging 77.3 points per game, placing them 12th in the league. Their performance from beyond the arc has been subpar at 31.4%, and they’ve had difficulties at the free-throw line, shooting 76.9%. However, with guard Howard contributing 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, the Dream still have a solid chance to make a postseason push.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

The Lynx have been solid at the free-throw line, boasting a team percentage of 78.9%. Forward Napheesa Collier has been a standout, averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 boards, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. As the playoffs draw nearer, she continues to be a driving force for Minnesota.

Head-to-Head Records