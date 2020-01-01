Dortmund confirm signing of PSG full-back Meunier
Dortmund have confirmed they have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.
The Belgium international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past 12 months, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham having all been mentioned as possible destinations.
But it's Bundesliga giants Dortmund that have won the race for the 28-year-old, with Meunier revealing that the club's passionate support, that he witnessed first-hand as PSG dumped the German side out of Europe, helped convince him to move.
Meunier told Dortmund's official club website: "Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.
"BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with PSG at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.
"I am ambitious and, like when I was in Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund."
