Dortmund confirm signing of PSG full-back Meunier

The 28-year-old will join Belgium international team-mates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the Signal Iduna Park and arrives on a free transfer

Dortmund have confirmed they have completed the signing of right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.

The international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past 12 months, with the likes of , and having all been mentioned as possible destinations.

But it's giants Dortmund that have won the race for the 28-year-old, with Meunier revealing that the club's passionate support, that he witnessed first-hand as PSG dumped the German side out of Europe, helped convince him to move.

Meunier told Dortmund's official club website: " plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.

"BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with PSG at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

"I am ambitious and, like when I was in Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund."

