‘Dogg included’ - Swansea poke fun at Ryan Reynolds & Wrexham after drafting rap icon Snoop into ‘Nuthin’ But A Wales Thang’ kit reveal

Swansea City have poked fun at Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham after drafting rap icon Snoop Dogg into their kit reveal for 2025-26.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Hollywood superstar Reynolds, who is a co-owner at SToK Racecourse alongside Rob McElhenney, helped to unveil the Red Dragons’ retro home shirt for the upcoming campaign - with his post on social media seeing the Deadpool actor sport said jersey while holding a dog.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Reynolds said, with Wrexham fans reacting positively to their club’s new kit - which offers a nod towards their last campaign in the second tier of English football in 1981-82: “Been waiting a year for this kit to make its debut – and it did not disappoint. Available NOW in the Wrexham online store. Link in stories. Dog not included.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Swansea - who will be facing Wrexham in the Championship this season - have delivered a jovial response to their Welsh rivals when releasing their own kit, with another famous face being added to their promotional material. The Swans said: “Dogg included @SnoopDogg. Nuthin’ But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We’re the Pride of Wales.”

Snoop said in an accompanying video: “Hail to Wales and to Swansea City. It’s your boy big Snoop Dogg. Coming to a hood near you. Oh yeah, these are the new jerseys.”

WHAT NEXT?

Rap legend Snoop is a big sports fan and has previously spoken of his desire to invest in Scottish giants Celtic. A deal there would see him follow Reynolds into British football, while Swansea now boast Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric among their stakeholders.

