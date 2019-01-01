Dier: Spurs aren’t sulking over lack of signings

The Tottenham star retains full belief in those at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal despite seeing a lack of transfer movement and key men laid low

Eric Dier insists nobody at Tottenham is “sulking” about a lack of transfer movement or “feeling sorry themselves” after losing Harry Kane and Dele Alli to untimely injuries.

Spurs have seen their 2018-19 campaign suffer some hefty blows over recent weeks, with a Premier League title bid being called into question as a result.

Mauricio Pochettino saw no fresh faces drafted into his ranks last summer and there was always a fear that the depth of his squad would be tested.

That is proving to be the case at present, with talismanic frontman Kane being joined on the treatment table by England colleague Alli.

Lucas Moura has also been nursing a knock, while Son Heung-min is unavailable while away on Asian Cup duty.

Another window of opportunity has opened in January, but Pochettino has once again suggested that there will be little activity in north London.

Dier claims the Spurs squad will stand by that call, with the versatile midfielder telling reporters after a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham: “If that is what the manager said then I agree with him 100 per cent.

“He is the boss and I am sure we can find solutions within the squad, like we have done in the past.

“We have injuries but every team has injuries and we have to deal with it. We are not sulking about it and feeling sorry for ourselves. We have just got to get on with it.

“We are upset that Harry is injured, like we are upset when any player gets injured, but we have to get on with it. It is down to the team and the squad to rally and carry on.”

Spurs were able to keep themselves in the title hunt on Sunday when edging out derby rivals at Craven Cottage.

Fernando Llorente endured a testing afternoon in west London while deputising for Kane, with the Spaniard putting through his own net.

Tottenham were, however, able to dig deep and ensured that there remains just a nine-point gap between themselves at Liverpool courtesy of a second-half effort from Alli and a stoppage-time winner from Harry Winks.

“We won and that is the most important thing,” added Dier.

“It is not a question of whether we can cope without Harry or not. He is one of the best strikers in the world, so any team would feel his loss when he is not playing.

“We have to find solutions and move on. Injuries happen in football. That is why you have a squad, not just 11 players.

“Fernando is a very good player. He has very good qualities. We need to give him the service he needs to demonstrate his qualities. I think we can do that and he can help the team.”