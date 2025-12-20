How to watch DePaul vs UConn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The DePaul Blue Demons will square off against the UConn Huskies to start the thrilling NCAAM game on December 21, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

UConn averages 79.0 points per game, compared to 76.4 points per game for DePaul. The Huskies have a 49.7% field goal percentage compared to DePaul's 45.4%, while UConn has been giving up just 61.7 points per game as opposed to 68.8 points.

DePaul averages 31.0 rebounds and 17.0 assists per game, while UConn averages 33.5 rebounds and 18.4 assists.

DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The DePaul Blue Demons will face the UConn Huskies in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 21, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

DePaul Blue Demons team news

CJ Gunn is shooting 78.9% from the free-throw line and 44.9% from the field while averaging 14.3 points per game.

NJ Benson averages 6.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.3 defensive and 2.2 offensive rebounds.

Layden Blocker averages 1.7 turnovers per game while scoring 3.8 assists in 26.9 minutes.

UConn Huskies team news

Solo Ball is shooting 42.6% from the field and 83.7% from the free-throw line while averaging 15.4 points per game.

Tarris Reed averages 7.0 rebounds per game, comprising 5.6 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Silas Demary averages 2.1 turnovers per game while scoring 5.6 assists in 25.3 minutes.

DePaul Blue Demons and UConn Huskies head-to-head record

Based on their five prior head-to-head encounters, UConn has decisively dominated this contest, defeating DePaul by wide scores each time. The Huskies defeated the Blue Demons twice in 2025, winning 72-61 on Jan. 30 and 81-68 on Jan. 2, while also dominating performances in 2024 and 2023 with wins of 101-65, 85-56, and 88-59.

If this pattern holds true, UConn's potent defense and balanced scoring will probably set the pace once more, while DePaul's efficiency and execution will need to be significantly improved in order to remain competitive.