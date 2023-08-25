'My ears are bleeding' - David De Gea, Iker Casillas and Hector Bellerin blast Spain chief Luis Rubiales after he refuses to resign over Jenni Hermoso forced kiss at Women's World Cup

David De Gea, Iker Casillas and Hector Bellerin have hit out at Luis Rubiales after he refused to resign amid forced kiss controversy.

After Spain captured the 2023 FIFA World Cup, Rubiales was spotted grabbing Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips during the post-match medal and trophy presentation ceremony.

Amid growing pressure from all quarters, including Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Rubiales remains defiant and has refused to vacate office and instead vowed to take his case to court if needs be.

Although he has apologised for his actions, he continues to insist that it was a "consensual kiss" despite Hermoso claiming that she "did not like it."

Several prominent footballers, including former Manchester United keeper De Gea, reacted to Rubiales' statement and criticised the administrator for maintaining his stance.

The shot-stopper wrote on Twitter: "Me sangran los oídos [My ears are bleeding] 🎪🎭" to denounce Rubiales.

Meanwhile, Spain & Real Madrid legend, Iker Casillas wrote: "We should spend these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all! To boast of a title that we did not have in women's football but...)".

Perhaps the harshest criticism came from Hector Bellerin who labelled Rubiales a "narcissist" and called the situation a "real shame".

He wrote in his Instagram story: "What is happening is truly shameful . From representing our country with that level of vulgarity, misrepresenting the victim's statements and, on top of that, having the audacity to blame her, going on to victimise her for having committed an abuse, are facts that no one would do.

"How can this go unpunished? Football is a social tool to make advancements and progress, machismo should have no place within this system. "The narcissist never believes he has made a mistake, he is capable of lying, manipulating the truth and making the victim guilty in order to maintain his power above others."

Meanwhile, Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has announced that he will be boycotting the Spain national team as a mark of protest against Rubiales.