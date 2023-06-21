Czech Republic U21 vs England U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Czech Republic and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 are set to face Czech Republic U21 in the UEFA U21 Championship Group C opener on Thursday.

Aidy Boothroyd made amends to England's failed attempt to qualify for the 2021 finals as the two-time champions took the direct route into the 2023 U21 Euros by pipping Jan Suchoparek's Czech Republic to the top spot in Group G of the qualifiers.

Apart from losing a final in 2009, England were champions on back-to-back occasions in 1982 and 1984. Whereas the Czech Republic followed up a runner-up finish in 2000 by winning the continental championship in 2002.

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Adjarabet Arena

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Czech Republic U21 team news

All the Czechia players named in the U21 squad have not made their senior team debuts, which means that none of them have been involved in the first team's endeavours in the Nations League games or the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Stockport County goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros and Viborg midfielder Jan Zamburek are the only two members who ply their trade overseas, and should be involved from the first whistle against England on Thursday.

Vaclav Sejk scored four times in the qualifiers and should be the one to lead the line of attack.

Czech Republic U21 possible XI: Jaros; Gabriel, Vitik, Pojezny, Fukala; Zamburek, Cerv, Karabec; Jurasek, Sejk, Valenta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jaros, Neumann, Markovic Defenders: Cedidla, Fukala, Gabriel, Hranac, Pojezny, Vitik, Vlcek Midfielders: Cerv, Danek, Jurasek, Kaloc, Karabec, Sulc, Valenta, Zamburek Forwards: Fila, Koubek, Kusej, Sejk, Pech

England U21 team news

No other member other than Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has played for the senior national team, while Chelsea's Levi Colwill did get some experience in training with the first team. Both should see themselves in their respective positions in the XI.

Manchester City's James Trafford is tipped to get the nod over Josh Griffiths in between the sticks, while Chelsea's Noni Madueke, Tottenham's Oliver Skipp and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey would be among those to watch here.

England U21 possible XI: Trafford; Aarons, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Thomas; Ramsey, Skipp, Elliott; Madueke, Gibbs-White, Smith Rowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 3, 2022 Czechia U21 1-2 England U21 U21 European Championship qualification November 12, 2021 England U21 3-1 Czechia U21 U21 European Championship qualification March 28, 2015 Czechia U21 0-1 England U21 U21 national team friendly June 20, 2011 England U21 1-2 Czechia U21 U21 European Championship June 11, 2007 Czechia U21 0-0 England U21 U21 European Championship

