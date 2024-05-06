How to watch today’s Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres are set to square off in an electrifying MLB matchup on May 06, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

Chicago Cubs are ranked 2nd in the NL Central with an amazing overall record of 21 wins and 14 losses, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have a good record of 18 wins and 19 losses, ranking them 2nd in the NL West as of writing this.

The Chicago Cubs have 4.80 runs per game on average, currently ranking them 9th in the league for now. The San Diego Padres, however, are in 4th position with 5.05 runs per game on average.

The Chicago Cubs currently have 36 home runs, placing them 11th in the league. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are in 6th with 40 home runs as of now.

Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres: Date and Kick-off Time

The thrilling MLB battle between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres is set to place on May 06, 2024, at 7:40 pm EDT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date May 06, 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

Seiya Suzuki is on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Cody Bellinger also joins him with a rib injury.

26-year-old Nico Hoerner has been a key player for the team, with a .282 hitting average and 37 total hits.

Cody Bellinger is also on the 10-day IL rehabbing a back injury.

San Diego Padres Team News

Infielder Tucupita Marcano is listed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee injury.

Luis Patino is also out for the year after Tommy John Surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the MLB matchups: