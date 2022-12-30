Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr! Former Man Utd forward signs $75m per year deal with Saudi Arabian side

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a deal worth $75 million per year.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? After weeks of speculation, Ronaldo's short lived experience as a free agent has come to an end. After cutting ties with United back in November following an interview taken with Piers Morgan, CBS Sports are reporting that the Portugal international has agreed terms to join Saudi outfit Al-Nassr. The player is said to have put pen to paper on Friday afternoon, with the club set to formally announce his signing after their game against Al Khaleej on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest information - which was corroborated by Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah - comes after the 37-year-old's medical was first mooted on Boxing Day. It is thought that the first part of these tests have already been taken, with the second stage set to take place next week. Despite a move to Al-Nassr first reported at the end of November, CBS Sports have revealed that the delay in announcement comes after no other serious suitors emerged this week from Europe and beyond, thus marking the end of Ronaldo's career at the top level.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the 37-year-old's dreams of playing Champions League football appear to have come to an end, the forward will be well remunerated and will able to wield a significant amount of power at his new club. CBS Sports write that Ronaldo is set to earn a whopping $75m (£61.1m) per year at Al-Nassr, while also moving into an ambassador role after his playing career ends in 2024.

WHAT NEXT? With Ronaldo's transfer essentially a formality at this stage, all that remains is confirmation from both club and player.