Cristiano Ronaldo 'confirmed he is done at the highest level' by signing new Al-Nassr contract, claims fellow Premier League winner

Cristiano Ronaldo “confirmed he is done at the highest level” when signing a new contract at Al-Nassr, claims another Premier League title winner.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Portuguese GOAT, following much speculation regarding his future, has committed to a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League giants that will take him beyond his 42nd birthday. Ronaldo continues to work on record-breaking terms in the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Moves to various clubs across the planet - including many that competed at the FIFA Club World Cup - were mooted for Ronaldo before he put pen to paper in Riyadh and stated his full commitment to the Al-Nassr cause.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

He remains a talismanic presence for Portugal, having recently captained them to UEFA Nations League glory, and is a two-time Golden Boot winner in the Saudi Pro League. There is, however, little chance of him returning to Europe before the day comes in which record-breaking boots are hung up for the final time.

WHAT PETIT SAID

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit, who once lined up against CR7 in the Premier League, has told EscapistMagazine: “Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he is done at the highest level with his new Saudi deal, but he confirmed that when he left Manchester United.

“Having said that, no one could have matched the crazy money he is being paid, but at 40 he is still playing well and performing for the national team. I expect to see him at the World Cup next year but I’m not shocked he is staying in Saudi, no one could’ve matched those terms. They are crazy.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr is said to be worth £492 million ($668m) over two years. He is already the top-earning athlete in world sport and will enhance that standing while chasing down his ultimate target of reaching 1,000 career goals.