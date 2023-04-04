WATCH: 'SIIIUUUUUU!' - Commentator mimics iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after forward puts Al-Nassr in front from penalty spot

A French commentator mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIIIUUUUUU' celebration after the 38-year-old fired Al-Nassr ahead from the spot.

Ronaldo scored his 10th goal for Al-Nassr

Celebrated it with his iconic 'SIIUUUUU'

French commentator mimicked the celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo fired Al-Nassr into the lead in the 40th minute of their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Adalah, scoring an emphatic penalty to bag his 10th goal for his new club. A French commentator for RMC Sport, who are live streaming the game on their Twitch channel, mimicked Ronaldo's iconic 'SIIUUUUUU' on air as the Portuguese international celebrated with his teammate in typical CR7 fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is arguably the most exciting celebration in world football. The way Ronaldo rolls his finger in the air, follows it up with a semi-circular jump, and roars 'SIIUUUUUU' has become a trademark in itself. The crowd always joins in on the celebration, but now it has begun to go beyond the pitch and the stands.

WHAT NEXT? The former Manchester United man will be back in action for Al-Nassr against mid-table side Al Feiha on Sunday, April 9, as they hope to keep up with league leaders Al-Ittihad.