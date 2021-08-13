A France international winger at the Allianz Arena is looking forward to seeing further potential unlocked in a teenage colleague

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is excited by the potential in Jamal Musiala's game and has joked that the 18-year-old midfielder is destined for the top because he boasts similar attributes to himself.

A France international with a Champions League-winning goal to his name burst onto the scene as a teenage talent at Paris Saint-Germain and now boasts title triumphs in France, Italy and Germany.

Musiala is looking to tread a similar path, having made a senior breakthrough for Bayern and Germany in 2020-21, and he is being tipped to become a modern-day superstar by an experienced colleague at the Allianz Arena.

What has been said?

Asked for his take on Musiala by bundesliga.com, Coman has said: "I think he's getting really good and he played really well last season.

"It was the first season when he started playing a lot more and he did really good.

"We're all looking forward to his development because he has a lot of talent and he is motivated.

"I'm sure the more the season goes on, the more he will become a top, top player."

Why is Musiala held in such high regard?

A youngster that spent eight years with Chelsea between 2011 and 2019 and represented England at youth international level has been causing quite a stir in Germany.

He has pledged allegiance to the country of his birth as a senior star, making Joachim Low's squad for Euro 2020, and has taken in 37 competitive appearances for Bayern.

Seven goals have been recorded across those outings, including history-making efforts in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

He is expected to hit even greater heights in 2021-22, with Coman seeing shades of himself in a hot prospect.

The Frenchman added on a highly-rated team-mate: "He's still shy sometimes, but he is still young and quiet.

"He's really motivated and he is young, so he still has time to improve and to become more of a man. But this is normal and it will come with time.

"He reminds me a little of myself when I was his age, which is why I really like him!"

