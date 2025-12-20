How to watch Clemson vs Cincinnati NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NCAAM game between the Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats is set to take place on December 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Clemson averages 80.7 points per game, outscoring Cincinnati (75.5). Clemson allows 65.9 points per game while Cincinnati gives up 65.5, and Clemson's field goal percentage is 45.5% while Cincinnati's is 42.4%.

Clemson averages 37.1 rebounds and 14.8 assists per game, while Cincinnati has a tiny lead with 37.5 rebounds and 18.0 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson Tigers vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats will meet in an exciting NCAAM game on December 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Clemson Tigers team news

RJ Godfrey is scoring 11.4 points per game while grabbing 6.2 rebounds and shooting an effective 65.0% from the field and 76.7% from the free-throw line.

Dillon Hunter averages 2.7 assists per game in 26.3 minutes while committing only 1 turnover.

Nick Davidson shoots 45.2% from the field and contributes 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

Jizzle James is shooting an incredible 66.7% from the field and a flawless 100.0% from the free-throw line while averaging 16.0 points per game.

Baba Miller averages 11.0 rebounds per game, comprising 8.6 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds.

Kerr Kriisa averages 2.1 turnovers per game while dishing out 4.6 assists in 27.7 minutes.