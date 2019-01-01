Clear La Liga survey Terms and Conditions

1. The promoter of this competition is Goal.

2. There will be ten winners who will receive one of the prizes below:

2.1 2019/20 LaLiga Summer Ball

2.2 2019/20 LaLiga Summer Ball

2.3 2019/20 LaLiga Summer Ball

2.4 2018/19 size L home shirt

2.5 2018/19 Levante size L home shirt

2.6 2018/19 LaLiga polo tee signed by LaLiga ambassadors size M

2.4 2018/19 LaLiga polo tee signed by LaLiga ambassadors size M

2.5 2018/19 LaLiga polo tee signed by LaLiga ambassadors size L

2.6 2018/19 LaLiga polo tee signed by LaLiga ambassadors size L

2.7 2018/19 LaLiga polo tee signed by LaLiga ambassadors size XL

3. Winners of the prizes above will be drawn at random and they will receive a maximum of one of the prizes.

4. This competition is restricted to those of the age of 18 and over.

5. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

6. The competition opens at 12am on 16th December 2019 and closes at 12am on 20 January 2020

7. Entries will be valid following completion of the Goal user survey and only one entry per person is allowed. Multiple entries from the same person will render all entries void.

8. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these T&Cs and agreed to be bound by them when entering this competition.

9. All competitions are promoted by Perform Media Services Ltd, a company registered in and with company number 03426471 and whose registered office is at Sussex House, Plane Tree Crescent, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 7HE.

"10. The winner of each competition will be determined by Perform Media Services Ltd only. The winner will be notified by the email address they provided to enter. If the winner does not respond within 72 hours of first contact, they will forfeit the prize and the prize shall be awarded to the reserve winner(s) (selected at random at the same time as the original draw)."

"11. The decision of Perform Media Services Ltd is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the outcome of this prize promotion. Note that the competition sponsor may reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its discretion, which is outside of our control."

"12. Google Inc., Facebook inc. and Twitter.inc are not in any way associated with these competitions."

"13. Language translations can be provided upon request"