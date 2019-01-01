Chicharito reaches 50 Premier League goals with strike against Fulham

The striker became the first Mexican to reach the milestone when he scored the equaliser against the Cottagers on Friday

West Ham striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored his 50th career goal with his equaliser against on Friday.

With Fulham up 1-0, the international turned home from close range in the 29th minute after a scramble off a corner kick.

Replays showed that Hernandez got the final touch with his hand, but with no VAR in place in the Premier League until next season, the tally was allowed to stand.

With the goal, Hernandez became the first Mexican to reach the 50-goal milestone in the Premier League – and the 106th player overall in the league's history.

Additionally, the 30-year-old has managed to score all 50 of his goals in the English top flight from inside the 18-yard box.

Hernandez joined from Mexican side Chivas in 2010 and took to life well in , scoring 37 league goals during his time at Old Trafford.

At United, Hernandez would be a part of Premier League title-winning sides in 2010-11 and 2012-13.

The striker eventually moved on to on loan in 2014-15, before joining side Bayer Lekerkusen ahead of the following season.

After two prolific years in , Hernandez returned to England with the Hammers in the summer of 2017.

And following his goal on Friday, Hernandez has now scored 13 times in the league with West Ham to complete his career half-century.