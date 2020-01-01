Chelsea transfer targets: Sancho, Dembele & players linked with the club

All the latest Blues transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

are free to explore their options in the transfer market this January following the lifting of their FIFA-imposed ban on signing players by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Blues boss Frank Lampard has thus far managed to get the best out of the squad available to him, elevating a number of former academy players to the first team, but he is in need of a personnel boost.

Areas of the team that are relatively weak include up front and the left-back positions, so the club hierarchy are eager to get their business done to help Lampard's cause in the pursuit of glory.

Article continues below

Goal will keep you on top of all the latest transfer news - with insight from our Blues correspondent Nizaar Kinsella - rumours and gossip regarding Chelsea's targets right here with regular updates.

Contents

Top Chelsea transfer targets

Jadon Sancho is at the top of Chelsea's transfer wishlist and the Blues are understood to be willing to smash their transfer record in order to persuade to let him leave.

The international is in high demand and Chelsea will face competition from , hence their willingness to splash out well over £70 million ($90m) for the winger.

Sancho's close personal relationships with Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham, who he knows well from the England set-up, is believed to be a particular draw.

Ideally, the Blues would be able to secure the 19-year-old's services in January, but Dortmund are resistant to the idea of losing a key first-team player at this point in the season.

striker Timo Werner is another one of Chelsea's top targets as Frank Lampard looks to really boost his attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

While Werner is open to the idea of leaving Leipzig and is understood to have a transfer release clause in his contract, he is believed to be content to postpone any such considerations until after .

Another attacker who is desired at Chelsea is former striker Moussa Dembele and the Blues are willing to spend big to buy him from , with a fee in the region of €40 million (£34m/$45m) reported.

Lyon have, however, rejected reports that they are open to a sale, issuing a statement which indicated their strong wish to keep him at the club "for seasons to come".

, meanwhile, will put up firm resistance to any pursuit of Wilfried Zaha and they are unlikely to budge from their asking price of £80 million ($105m).

midfielder Sander Berge is also a Chelsea target, though the Norwegian has a long list of clubs tracking his availability, including , and a number of other clubs.

England left-back Ben Chilwell is highly regarded by Lampard too, but it is unlikely that will be willing to sell, considering how important he is to Brendan Rodgers' team.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they look like they will miss out on 's Dani Olmo as lead the race for the €30 million-rated forward.

Return to top

Latest Chelsea transfer news & rumours

Gabigol Chelsea's top target

international Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa has emerged as Chelsea's top transfer target, according to the Sunday Express.

The striker, who has just completed a goal-laden loan spell at Flamengo, would be expected to relieve the pressure on Tammy Abraham by giving options in the forward line.

Villa plot Giroud move

are lining up a move for World Cup-winning Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, reports The Athletic.

According to the report, Giroud is the main target for Villa boss Dean Smith as he looks to beef up his attack.

Chelsea target Alaba not for sale, says Bayern boss

coach Hansi Flick has dismissed reports linking David Alaba to Chelsea, insisting the defender will not be going anywhere this transfer window.

“Alaba is not for sale in the winter,” said Flick speaking at a press conference from the club's training camp in Doha.

Full story here!

Palace want to bring Batshuayi back

Crystal Palace are hopeful of bringing Michy Batshuayi back to the club on loan, according to the Sun.

However, any deal will rely upon Chelsea's own recruitment in the January transfer window, with the Blues in the market for a number of attacking talents.

'Chilwell would be perfect for Chelsea'

Chelsea need a new left-back in January, says Frank Sinclair, with Leicester star Ben Chilwell considered to be the perfect fit for Frank Lampard’s side.

"There have been whispers about the left-back at Leicester City, who is an England international," said Sinclair.

"He’s a very good player and I think he would fit into the way that Chelsea play at the moment – the way he does bomb on and gives you that width and attacking threat."

Full story here!

Zaha gets new agent to sort Chelsea move

Wilfried Zaha has enlisted the services of super agent Pini Zahavi in an attempt to expedite a switch to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Zaha has split with long-term agent Will Salthouse and suggests that Zahavi is "close" with Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Return to top

Potential Chelsea exits

Marcos Alonso could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte keen to bring the international to Inter.

However, while Alonso would be open to a reunion with the Italian coach, it is understood that the Serie A giants could struggle to meet Chelsea's asking price.

A Barcelona return has been touted for Pedro as the World Cup winner toils for minutes, though such a move seems unlikely given his advancing years.

The winger is on the radar of Aston Villa as well as a number of clubs in Major League Soccer, including New York City and .

It appears that Olivier Giroud is set for an exit and it could happen in January, with a number of clubs - such as and Lyon - reportedly in the mix.

Return to top

Confirmed Chelsea January window transfers

Chelsea signings

Player Signed from Fee Bryan Fiabema Tromso £500,000

Chelsea departures

Player Signed for Fee Michael Hector £8m

Return to top