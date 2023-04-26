Chelsea pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Chelsea's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Chelsea will return to the United States as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 season, with Todd Boehly's Blues playing a number of friendly warm-up games in front of an American audience. Having endured a difficult campaign in 2022-23, the Stamford Bridge outfit will be eager to lay solid foundations ahead of the new season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Chelsea's pre-season tour, including how to buy tickets, where to watch games, squad details and more.

Chelsea pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

Date Game Kick-off time Venue Jul 19 Chelsea vs Wrexham 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Jul 22 Chelsea vs Brighton 7pm ET / 12 midnight GMT Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Jul 26 Chelsea vs Newcastle United 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm GMT Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Jul 30 Chelsea vs Fulham 12 noon ET / 5pm GMT FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Chelsea commence their 2023 pre-season tour of the U.S. with a game against Wrexham - now owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19. The Blues will then play three fellow Premier League teams, beginning with Brighton on July 22 in Philadelphia.

Newcastle United follow in Atlanta on July 26, while Fulham will be opponents on July 30 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

The tour will give American Blues fans an opportunity to see USMNT star Christian Pulisic up close, as well as Chelsea's glittering cast of elite European performers.

Chelsea pre-season 2023 tickets

Tickets for Chelsea's 2023 pre-season tour of the United States are available to buy now. You can purchase through the links below, subject to availability.

How to watch & stream Chelsea 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for Chelsea's pre-season friendly games have not yet been confirmed.

Highlights of the games will be available to watch on Chelsea's official website, as well as the club's official YouTube channel.

Chelsea 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

The Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour in the U.S. will be announced closer to July, when the players report back from their holidays. Fans will be hopeful of catching a glimpse of any new transfer signings, as well as familiar faces from Stamford Bridge.

When does Chelsea's 2023-24 season start?

The 2023-24 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Fixtures are set to be announced on June 15, 2023, meaning the Blues will be able to prepare in earnest for their opening opponents while on tour in July.