Chelsea going in the right direction, says Emerson

The 24-year-old is preparing for an intense end to February as his side look to maintain their fight for three trophies

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is satisfied with the progress his side are making as they continue their challenge for silverware this season.

Recent heavy defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth have led to Maurizio Sarri's men losing their place in the Premier League's top four in recent weeks, they remain in contention to win three other trophies this season.

After securing a 2-1 advantage from the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Malmo on Thursday, the London club turn their attention to Monday's FA Cup clash against Manchester United.

The Blues will then conclude their European match-up against before battling Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday, returning to league action against Tottenham at the end of the month.

Although he is gearing up for an intense couple of weeks, Italy international Emerson expects his side to maintain their focus and keep improving.

"We have a lot of important games during this month still, so we need to focused on responding in the best possible way to each game," he said after the win over Malmo. "I'm sure we're going in the right direction, and even though we have a final to play, we need to think game by game."

Chelsea saw their two-goal lead cut in half in the late stages of the midweek clash in Sweden, much to the irritation of coach Sarri and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Although Emerson has been sparsely used in the Premier League this term, he has been a regular for Chelsea in the European competition and was happy with his part in the victory.

"Playing away from home is always very difficult," the Italian said.

"I did my best on both offensive and defensive functions, and I'm happy that I was able to help the team come out with the victory and a good advantage for the second game at home."

The 24-year-old left-back has featured 15 times in all competitions this season, scoring one goal - in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Liverpool in September.