Chelsea exercise Giroud option to protect against interest from Inter

The Blues have moved to keep hold of their frontman amid uncertainty in the upcoming summer transfer window

have exercised an option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract until 2021 to protect against losing the 33-year-old for free to at the end of the season.

The international could still push for a transfer but the Blues have moved to secure their striker amid uncertainty in the transfer market due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Blues could still look to sell Giroud, who has interest from Inter and , but they would likely block a move to rivals , who explored the option of signing the striker in January.

Indeed, Giroud had looked to leave Stamford Bridge in January after falling out of favour with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the transfer window.

The World Cup winner agreed on a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter but the Blues blocked his exit after being unable to find a replacement despite their best efforts.

Lazio and Tottenham made attempts to sign Giroud late in the transfer window but Inter remained his preferred option.

Since Tammy Abraham's injury against in January, Giroud has been reintroduced as the main striker ahead of Michy Batshuayi and he has since impressed his manager.

Giroud has started Chelsea's three most recent league games after starting just two between the beginning of the season and mid-February.

Overall, the France international has scored three goals in 13 total appearances for the Blues in 2019-20, eight of which have been starts.

With Chelsea in the market for attacking talent, wanted to hold onto Hakim Ziyech but they agreed on selling him to the west Londoners for €40 million (£37m/$43m) at the end of the season. Meanwhile, short-term deals for both PSG's Edinson Cavani and 's Dries Mertens were explored and eventually deemed not viable.

Chelsea remain keen to renew the contract of Abraham, which expires in June 2022. Willian and Pedro's deals also expire at the end of the season but talks have so far not progressed with either player.

Tino Anjorin is also set to renew his contract at Chelsea with a new deal having been agreed and now just pending an announcement.