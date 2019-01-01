‘Chelsea can win titles this season’ – Willian backing Blues despite transfer ban

The Brazil international insists expectations at Stamford Bridge remain as high as ever, with belief in the camp that silverware can be secured

can “win some titles this season”, says Willian, with confidence high in the Stamford Bridge camp despite the club having been stung by a transfer ban.

Sanctions imposed on the Blues are preventing them from adding to their ranks across two windows.

Frank Lampard, if he stays at the helm, will not be able to bolster his squad until the summer of 2020.

He is expected to keep Chelsea competitive despite seeing domestic and European rivals claim an advantage, with challenges for silverware demanded in west London.

Willian believes that expectation should be as high as ever, with the international confident that the Blues can compete for trophy triumphs in the , and .

He told Sky Sports: "I think Chelsea can win some titles this season.

"I know it will be hard this season to win titles, as usual, it is always hard.

"It is difficult when you lose players like David Luiz, Eden Hazard, but we have some quality young players here who can improve a lot and in the future become one of the best players in the league. I think we have a great team.

"But Chelsea is a big club and this shirt is heavy. When Chelsea go into a competition we go to win.

"It does not matter the players, it does not matter the coach, every year we want to win something, and I think this year we can do it again."

Willian also believes that club legend Lampard is the right man to guide Chelsea forward, although he concedes that the club legend is a Premier League novice when it comes to coaching will need time to get his message across.

The South American forward added: "It has been good to work with him. He is a great man. The quality of training has been good.

"Of course we have to give some time to adapt, it is a new profile, a new philosophy, but I think we will adapt."

Willian is still looking for his first goal of 2019-20, having been charged with the task of filling the void created by Eden Hazard’s departure, but feels ready to make a telling contribution.

He said: "I had an injury when I was at Copa America and I needed some time in training to recover, but now I am 100 per cent.

"I have to continue to train hard and when I have time to play I have to play well."

Chelsea return to action after the international break on Saturday with a trip to .