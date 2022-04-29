Channel 4 to show England matches for the first time as they win UK TV rights to UEFA Nations League and other games

Channel 4 have secured the rights for a significant number of England men's national team matches, meaning all games will be free to air on terrestrial TV.

The channel, which has not previously broadcast senior England men's fixtures, takes over the UEFA Nations League from Sky Sports and the Euro 2024 qualifiers and international friendlies from ITV.

The rights for the 2022 World Cup, which will be shown on BBC and ITV in the UK, are unaffected.

Article continues below

What has Channel 4 said?

A statement on social media from the broadcaster read: "England's matches in the UEFA Nations League, European qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and international friendlies will be shown live on Channel 4.

"In total, Channel 4 will broadcast 20 live England matches between 2022 and 2024. This will be the first time England UEFA Nations League games will be on free to air television.

"Six England games will be shown live on Channel 4 this year, starting with their match against Hungary on June 4, followed by their away match against Germany on June 7."

When will England play next?

Gareth Southgate’s side will play four Nations League matches in June and two in September as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Should they top a tough group featuring Italy, Germany and Hungary, they will play in the semi-finals and finals which are due to take place in June 2023.

Further Reading