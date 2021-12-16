England draw Italy & Germany in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage

England have been drawn against Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage.

Hungary complete the line up in League A, Group 3, with the Three Lions set to come up against the Italy side that beat them in the final of Euro 2020 while also renewing hostilities with Germany, who they beat in the last 16 of that competition.

England made it to the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League but failed to advance from their group in 2021-22, and will have a tough task on their hands to improve on that showing after being drawn in the fabled 'group of death'.

England pitted against familiar foes

England had a dour record in major tournaments against Germany before their meeting at the European Championships last summer, but managed to exorcise some demons with a brilliant display at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Die Mannschaft 2-0 before also seeing off Ukraine and Denmark to reach the final, only to lose against Italy on penalties.

The Azzurri followed up that success by also reaching the last Nations' League final, but were ulitmately beaten 2-1 by world champions France.

England, Italy and Germany will be expected to battle it out for the top two spots in Group 3, but Hungary won't be pushovers after impressing in the first stage of Euro 2020 with draws against the Germans and France.

Hungary also came up against England in 2022 World Cup qualifying, but the clash between the two nations in Budapest was marred by the racist abuse of Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham from the home crowd - which saw Hungary hit with a one-year stadium ban from FIFA.

What about the rest of the draw?

France will be hot favourites to defend their crown after landing in Group 1 alongside Denmark, Croatia and Austria.

Elsewhere, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain will face Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in Group 2, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Wales will battle it out in Group 4.

Moving down into League B, Group 1 Scotland will face home nation rivals the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have been placed in League C, Group 2 with Greece, Kosovo and either Cyrpus or Estonia.

2022/23 Nations League group stage draw in full:

League A

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria



Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic



Group 3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary



Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia



Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania



Group 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro



Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands



Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia



Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova



Group 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia



Group 2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

