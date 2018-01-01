Champions League top scorers 2018-19: Lewandowski, Messi & Neymar lead the way

Goal takes a look at the highest-scoring players in the Champions League so far this season

This year's Champions League is well and truly underway, with only two matchdays left of the group stage before the competition progresses to the knockout phases after the new year.

This season's edition of the tournament has already proven to be a thrilling and jam-packed watch, with there being numerous 'Groups of Death' and battles between the biggest names in European football – as well as chances for individual names to shine.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Champions League players this season.

Champions League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski currently leads the way as the top scorer in this season's Champions League with eight goals, with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi next in line on six.

They are followed closely by Roma's Edin Dzeko Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Andrej Kramaric, Dusan Tadic, Paulo Dybala and Porto's Moussa Marega on five while Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, Mauro Icardi and Raphael Guerreiro sit on four successful strikes.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo has found difficulty netting on the European stage so far this season, a platform in which he usually flourishes in front of goal.

*Correct as of December 12, 2018.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 8 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona 6 =3 Edin Dzeko Roma 5 =3 Moussa Marega FC Porto 5 =3 Neymar PSG 5 =3 Andrej Kramaric Hoffenheim 5 =3 Dusan Tadic Ajax 5 =3 Paulo Dybala Juventus 5 =9 Harry Kane Tottenham 4 =9 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 =9 Mauro Icardi Inter 4 =9 Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 4 =13 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 3 =13 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 3 =13 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 3 =13 David Silva Manchester City 3 =13 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 3 =13 Maxwel Cornet Lyon 3 =13 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow 3 =13 Dries Mertens Napoli 3 =13 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 3 =13 Cengiz Under Roma 3 =13 Junior Moraes Shakhtar Donetsk 3 =13 Guillaume Hoarau Young Boys 3 =13 Nabil Fekir Lyon 3

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Ronaldo finished last year's Champions League campaign as top scorer with Real Madrid having registered 15 goals in 11 games, despite not managing to bag a goal past the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all finished in joint-second place with 10 goals apiece, and Dzeko placed in fifth position with eight goals following his strike against the Reds in the semi-finals that failed to secure a comeback.