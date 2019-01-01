Ceballos cites Cazorla and Fabregas as Arsenal inspiration

The Gunners' new arrival is hoping he can enjoy similar success to his compatriots in north London following his move from Real Madrid

new boy Dani Ceballos is eager to emulate the impact of his fellow Spanish midfielders Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old has recently completed a season-long loan move to Arsenal from and is expected to become a key player in Unai Emery’s side in the coming campaign.

He has cited the success enjoyed by Cazorla and Fabregas in north London as one of the reasons behind his decision to link up with the Gunners.

“When I knew I was joining the club I looked at the Spanish players that had played here in the past,” Ceballos told the club’s official website.

“I think Santi Cazorla played some amazing football here and Cesc was the captain for a long time.”

The midfielder praised Cazorla, who Ceballos played against in last season after the 34-year-old joined following a torrid time with injuries during the latter stages of his Arsenal career.

Ceballos added: “I think Cazorla is one of ’s best midfielders. I’d love to play with him one day – although that would be tricky because there’s a big age difference between us.

“The level Cazorla played at last year after coming back from a really serious injury that just wouldn’t go away… I really think you have to take your hat off to him because I don’t think many players would be able to do what he has done."

Ceballos also singled out compatriot Fabregas as an inspiration, saying: “Cesc has always been a player with real character and pride inside. I think you have to have a huge sense of responsibility to be the captain of a club as big as Arsenal and he never faltered.

“He always took responsibility at Arsenal, and with Spain and he’s always stepped up at the key moments at all of his clubs.”

Ceballos was part of the Spain team that won the European Under-21 Championship in June. He played in all six of Spain's games, scoring two goals and was named in the team of the tournament.

He made 34 appearances for Real Madrid last season and made his debut for the senior Spain team against last September.